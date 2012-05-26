Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/26/2012 -- Our experts in LTE and mobile commerce take a visionary look into the future of commerce in 4G and beyond. We evaluate how various emerging technologies, solutions, and business models are converging and will benefit greatly from higher bandwidth. For example, we analyze the future of location-based services joined with LTE and mobile commerce.



In addition to analyzing specific applications such as 3D, virtual reality, and augmented reality, we forecast the future of mobile commerce and the impact of LTE from 2012 through 2017.



Mobile network operators

Mobile commerce vendors

Mobile network infrastructure providers

Next Generation application and service providers"



For further information visit http://www.reportreserve.com/report/-mobile-commerce-in-lte-the-future-of-commerce-in-4g-and-beyond-report-538456