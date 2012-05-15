Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2012 -- Cloud computing has dramatically changed IT operations and enterprise business support functions. It is poised to facilitate substantial impacts in mobile business models and operations.



This research predicts the future of Mobile commerce applications in the cloud. The report evaluates market opportunities and forecasts to 2017 for cloud based operations. The report also analyzes key issues and concerns such as how other industries effect the mobile commerce industry and offers solutions to overcome challenges. The report includes evaluates global market dynamics through analysis of specific regions and countries. This research also analyzes the current and anticipated future market for cloud-based mobile commerce applications through 2017.



Target Audience:



- Mobile network operators

- Wireless service providers of all types

- Wireless/mobile infrastructure providers

- Mobile commerce application providers

- Cloud infrastructure and service providers



To view the detailed table of contents for this report please visit: http://www.reportstack.com/product/67191/mobile-commerce-in-the-cloud-the-impact-of-cloud-based-operations-on-mobile-business-models-and-operations.html