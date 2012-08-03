Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/03/2012 -- The convergences of two powerful technologies and solutions, Augmented Reality and Mobile Commerce, will create many opportunities for new revenue generating applications. These applications will have a directly positive impact on the mobile commerce ecosystem as a new methods of interacting with real brands and real products in a virtual/augmented environment converts potential interest to actual sales.
This report analyzes the current status and assesses the future market value for m-commerce with Augmented Reality applications. This research includes evaluation of NFC, NFC vs. Cloud Payments, impacts and opportunities with LTE, mobile payments market forecast, and more. It also provides analysis of Augmented Reality can be used in social selling and social media interaction.
Key Findings:
Augmented reality revenues will exceed $3 billion by 2015
Mobile commerce revenues will be doubled by 2015 with AR applications
Revenues generated from mobile phone augmented reality applications will reach $2.2 billion by 2015
Target Audience:
Social Commerce Vendors
Mobile Network Operators
Mobile Software Developers
OSS/BSS Solution Providers
Handset and Tablet Manufacturers
Mobile Payment Service Providers
Content and Applications Aggregators
Augmented Reality Technology Vendors
Mobile Marketing and Advertising Providers
Telecommunications Infrastructure Providers
For further information visit http://www.reportreserve.com/report/mobile-commerce-in-virtual-and-augmented-reality-report-555480