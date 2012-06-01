Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/01/2012 -- There are two main mobile commerce technology camps: NFC, and ""the rest"" -- methods based on non-NFC technologies such as SMS, mobile Internet, and mobile applications. NFC is the 'holy grail' that provides the easiest user experience. Other methods require more work and expertise from the consumer. The question is: will the NFC market respond to these alternatives and get organized, or will it continue on its own path?



Demand for these services and related mobile money services, such as banking, domestic person-to-person payments, and international remittances are undeniable, although its drivers differ around the world. Industrialized regions' customers are becoming comfortable with using their mobile phones for more than just traditional communications. In the developing world, mobile money services have promise as an alternative to scarce financial institutions for money transfers, and as ways to reach the previously ""unbanked.""



We expect mobile commerce revenue to reach $10 billion by the end of 2013. This growth is driven by the introduction of the tablet computing and the next generation smart phones. The report predicts the future of the industry based on two primary scenarios ""Application Domination"" and ""Rise of New Wireless Devices and Tablets"".



Mobile Network Operators

Mobile Software Developers

OSS/BSS Solution Providers

Handset and Tablet Manufacturers

Mobile Payment Service Providers

Content and Applications Aggregators

Mobile Marketing and Advertising Providers

Telecommunications Infrastructure Providers"



For further information visit http://www.reportreserve.com/report/mobile-commerce-market-and-forecast-2012-2017-report-538490