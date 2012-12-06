Mobile Commerce Market - Global Industry Size, Market Share, Trends, Analysis, and Forecast, 2012 - 2017

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/06/2012 -- Mobile commerce is handled by devices like laptops, cellular phones, Smart phones and tablet computers to execute online commercial transactions. Mobile commerce is experiencing continuous growth in a variety of fields including sales and purchase of a wide range of services and goods, payments of bills, net banking and so on. All these transactions are collectively known as m-commerce or mobile commerce.



Mobile commerce is a successor of e-commerce but with its unique functionalities it should be viewed as the next powerful tool to communicate with the customers. Increasing usage of smart phones has led to the growth of mobile commerce. M-commerce is still in its initial stage and is seeking a huge potential market.



Read More: Mobile Commerce Market



There are some industries which are benefited by the usage of m-commerce. These include:



- Commerce

- Travel and Ticketing

- Entertainment

- Education

- Enterprise Resource planning

- Traffic

- Dispatching and Inventory tracking



Global mobile commerce usage is increasing and the supporting factors for this growth are: Spontaneous need and decisions, frequent usage of internet, online businesses and cheap technology which contributes to the adoption of internet.Despite the various growth drivers, mobile commerce has some issues and challenges which may restrain the growth of the market. These are: lack of power of processing, less memory, lack of mobile literacy and so on.Mobile commerce is recognized as a widely growing sector and the opportunities in this sector can be identified and catered to. Popular use of mobile commerce includes for cash withdrawal and deposits, transaction between various merchants and cash transfer between user’s bank accounts.



This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends. Geographies analyzed under this research report include



- North America

- Asia Pacific

- Europe

- Rest of the World



This report provides comprehensive analysis of



- Market growth drivers

- Factors limiting market growth

- Current market trends

- Market structure

- Market projections for upcoming years



This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



Reasons for Buying this Report



- This report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics

- It provides a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth

- It provides a technological growth map over time to understand the industry growth rate

- It provides a seven-year forecast assessed on the basis of how the market is predicted to grow

- It helps in understanding the key product segments and their future

- It provides pin point analysis of changing competition dynamics and keeps you ahead of competitors

- It helps in making informed business decisions by having complete insights of market and by making in-depth analysis of market segments

- It provides distinctive graphics and exemplified SWOT analysis of major market segments



