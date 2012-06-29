"Mobile Commerce Market in India 2012" Now Available at Fast Market Research

New Wireless research report from Netscribes is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/29/2012 -- Mobile Commerce is the activity of commencing commercial transactions between both B2C and B2B entities via mobile devices. Indian retail market has experienced high growth over the last decade with a gradual shift towards modern retailing formats. With growing numbers of mobile devices and mammoth wireless subscriber base, the focus is slowly shifting to mobile platforms. Leveraging on enhanced reach like MVAS and diverse features like of e-commerce, m-commerce is poised for greater adoption across India, in the coming years.
"Although mobile commerce market in India is in nascent stage, m-payment and m-banking segments have shown significant growth over the last few years. Initiative taken by the government and financial organizations to reach India's un-banked population can ensure tremendous growth in the latter segments. There are around 600,000 territories that require banking facilities but only around 89,000 bank branches are there in the country." says Mr. Kalyan Banga, Product Manager at Netscribes.
The report begins with 'Introduction' section covering overview of mobile commerce or m-commerce which provides basic idea of the segment, essential features of m-commerce system which describes the idle features that should exist in an m-commerce solution. Retail ecosystem with m-commerce delivers a comparison between traditional, modern and m-commerce based retail supply chain in the form of a diagram.
The 'Mobile Commerce Overview' section elaborates global & domestic market state of m-commerce. It is accompanied by a plethora of statistical information regarding major m-commerce segments in various countries including in India, such as global trend, state in major countries, global m-payment market size and growth, domestic market size of M-Payment and projection of the same in the coming years and, other related information. Major MVAS delivery platforms for m-commerce services are also covered in the section with details regarding each of the components' cost, application and usage trends. "Analysis show, P2P transaction, utility bill payments, mobile recharges and, at times, P2M transactions are the ones for which mobile payments are used in India predominantly" noted Kalyan. The section continues with mobile commerce value chain diagram along with a comparison between the demand and supply side of -commerce system. The section ends with SWOT analysis of the Indian m-commerce market.
