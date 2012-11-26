Mobile Commerce Payment Market in China 2011-2015 New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/26/2012 -- Mobile Commerce Payment market in China to grow at a CAGR of 41.67 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing adoption of mobile devices. The Mobile Commerce Payment market in China has also been witnessing increasing demand for digital goods. However, the increasing concern about data security could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



The Mobile Commerce Payment Market in China 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth analysis of the market with inputs from industry experts. The report focuses on China; it also covers the Mobile Commerce market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this market space include China Mobile Ltd., China Telecom Corp. Ltd., and China Unicom Ltd. The other vendors mentioned in the report are Shanghai Pudong Development Bank Co. Ltd., Bank of China Ltd., and China UnionPay.



