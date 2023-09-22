NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/22/2023 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Mobile Commerce Solution Market Insights, to 2028" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Mobile Commerce Solution market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Google LLC (United States), IBM Corporation (United States), Ericsson (Sweden), Gemalto (Netherlands), Mastercard Inc. (United States), Visa Inc. (United States), Amazon.com Inc. (United States), PayPal Holdings, Inc. (United States), SAP SE (Germany).



Scope of the Report of Mobile Commerce Solution

Mobile commerce, often known as m-commerce, refers to when a customer or a business makes a purchase using a mobile device such as a smartphone or tablet. It comprises mobile banking, in-app purchases, and virtual marketplace apps among others. The mobile commerce solution market has skyrocketed in recent years due to increase in smartphone users, increasing penetration of internet and the growth of the e-commerce industry. Emergence of new faster and safer payment mobile based applications too have accelerated the growth of the mobile commerce solution because of greater convenience. Recent Pandemicâ€™s social distancing protocols too have significantly contributed to growth of the mobile commerce solutions. Asia Pacific primarily China and India account for largest market due to large populations, cheaper internet, and surge in budget smartphone availability in market.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below: by Type (M-Retailing, M-Ticketing, M-Billing, Others), End Use (Smart Device Users, Feature Phone Users), Organisation Size (Large Organisation, SMEs), Payment Method (Near Field Communication (NFC), Premium SMS, Wireless Application Protocol (WAP), Others)



Market Drivers:

Emergence of Numerous Mobile Applications for Funds Transfer, Bill Payments, etc.

Increasing Penetration of Internet and Growing Number of Smartphone Users

Recent Pandemic's Social Distancing Protocols too have accelerated the Growth of the Mobile Commerce Solutions



Market Trends:

M-Commerce and M-Retailing Account for Largest Market Share

Growing Trend of Bring-Your-Own-Device (BYOD)



Opportunities:

Personalised Interaction between Consumers and Businesses due to addition of Phone Factor



In 2021, WPP plc, a United Kingdom based multinational communications, advertising, public relations, technology, and commerce company has announced that its subsidiary Wunderman Thompson has acquired NN4M, which is a leading mobile commerce partner for various global brands. The acquisition would enable WPP to expand its marketing technology and ecommerce capabilities.



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



