Mobile Commerce Solution Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2027: Google, Mastercard, PayPal

Key Players in This Report Include:

Google LLC (United States) , IBM Corporation (United States), Ericsson (Sweden) , Gemalto (Netherlands) , Mastercard Inc. (United States), Visa Inc. (United States), Amazon.com Inc. (United States), PayPal Holdings, Inc. (United States), SAP SE (Germany)



Definition:

Mobile commerce, often known as m-commerce, refers to when a customer or a business makes a purchase using a mobile device such as a smartphone or tablet. It comprises mobile banking, in-app purchases, and virtual marketplace apps among others. The mobile commerce solution market has skyrocketed in recent years due to increase in smartphone users, increasing penetration of internet and the growth of the e-commerce industry. Emergence of new faster and safer payment mobile based applications too have accelerated the growth of the mobile commerce solution because of greater convenience. Recent Pandemicâ€™s social distancing protocols too have significantly contributed to growth of the mobile commerce solutions. Asia Pacific primarily China and India account for largest market due to large populations, cheaper internet, and surge in budget smartphone availability in market.



Market Trends:

- M-Commerce and M-Retailing Account for Largest Market Share

- Growing Trend of Bring-Your-Own-Device (BYOD)



Market Drivers:

- Increasing Penetration of Internet and Growing Number of Smartphone Users

- Emergence of Numerous Mobile Applications for Funds Transfer, Bill Payments, etc.

- Recent Pandemicâ€™s Social Distancing Protocols too have accelerated the Growth of the Mobile Commerce Solutions



Market Opportunities:

- Personalised Interaction between Consumers and Businesses due to addition of Phone Factor



The Global Mobile Commerce Solution Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (M-Retailing, M-Ticketing, M-Billing, Others), End Use (Smart Device Users, Feature Phone Users), Organisation Size (Large Organisation, SMEs), Payment Method (Near Field Communication (NFC), Premium SMS, Wireless Application Protocol (WAP), Others)



Global Mobile Commerce Solution market report highlights information regarding the current and future industry trends, growth patterns, as well as it offers business strategies to helps the stakeholders in making sound decisions that may help to ensure the profit trajectory over the forecast years.



Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

- The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

- North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

- South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

- Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

- Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



