Mobile Commerce Technologies - New Market Research Report

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/02/2012 -- Mobile commerce is expected to reach $10 B USD by the end of 2013, representing an annual compound growth rate of 39% that will continue over the next five years.
-commerce growth is driven by many factors including the introduction of the various new use cases involving tablet PC's and the next generation smartphones. In addition, new business models involving social networking, user-generated content, instant messaging, location-based services, search and discovery are all driving a more open environment in which users can share, collaborate and exploit content free from carrier restrictions.
This report analyzes the major mobile commerce vendors, current and anticipated future m-commerce technologies.
Target Audience:
- Mobile Network Operators
- Mobile Software Developers
- OSS/BSS Solution Providers
- Handset and Tablet Manufacturers
- Mobile Payment Service Providers
- Content and Applications Aggregators
- Mobile Marketing and Advertising Providers
- Telecommunications Infrastructure Providers
- Social Commerce Vendors
Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
