Mobile Commerce Triggering Growth of Location Based Services

Noida, UP -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/20/2013 -- Worldwide shipments of GPS-enabled handsets are increasing and have become a standard feature in smart phones. In addition, development in Internet and network technology along with rapid growth of mobile personal devices results in the fast growth of Mobile E-Commerce and M-Commerce. Location-based service (LBS), where often the actual position of the terminal is utilized in the service provision is a special case of M-commerce. Convergence between LBS and mobile commerce is gaining momentum and a primary driver of this convergence will be Near Field Communication (NFC), which will bridge the online and offline worlds.



According to our research report, “GPS Market Forecast to 2015”, the shipments of GPS/LBS devices is growing significantly across the globe and further projected to grow at a CAGR of around 15% during 2012-2015. Besides, the global navigation satellite systems’ (GNSS) technology, which is expected to be embraced by the positioning facilities through mobile phones and route guidance devices in the car, development of the GNSS market is anticipated to develop in the coming years. Even some of the countries like China, Japan, and India are focusing on deploying their own GNSS system which will further boost the GNSS market.



As per our findings, the market for smartphone-based GPS technology has established its dominance in the past few years and expected to remain the major segment boosting the growth. The growing number of smartphones, technology convergence, mobile commerce, and location-based shopping are all expected to boost the GPS market worldwide in future. Our report covers the detail analysis of GPS market in various regions comprising the drivers of GPS application growth in these areas.



Our report provides a complete overview of the GPS market worldwide. All the current trends and developments of the GPS industry have been evaluated in the report. Our study also looks into the competitive landscape and provides strengths & weakness analysis and other significant information. Overall, the report will facilitate clients to analyze the driving forces and understand the opportunities existing in this industry.



For FREE SAMPLE of this report visit: http://www.rncos.com/Report/IM443.htm



Some of our Related Reports are:



- World GPS Market Forecast to 2013 (http://www.rncos.com/Report/IM035.htm)

- World GPS Market Forecast to 2012 (http://www.rncos.com/Report/IM603.htm)



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