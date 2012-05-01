Mobile Commerce Vendor Analysis 2012 - New Market Report Now Available

New Wireless research report from MindCommerce is now available from Fast Market Research
Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2012 -- There are a wide variety of factors that define the success of a mobile technology including instant connectivity, convenience, and personalization. Successful mobile applications are typically perceived by their users as being accessible anytime and anywhere, highly adaptable to the user's needs, and not revealing any private information about the user. However, many potential consumers of mobile technology are not convinced that all m-commerce applications would provide them with such an experience.
Consumers are often wary about engaging in m-commerce transactions because many m-commerce features and services are not identical to those of e- commerce. Presently, m-commerce is not positioned to replace e-commerce - instead it is best suited to supplement it. A number of socio-technological factors have a significant effect on the customer perception and the rate of adoption of mobile technology and m-commerce. These factors form tightly integrated socio-psychological barriers that include user unawareness, inefficiency of devices, security and privacy concerns, and others.
Target Audience:
- Mobile Network Operators
- Mobile Software Developers
- OSS/BSS Solution Providers
- Handset and Tablet Manufacturers
- Mobile Payment Service Providers
- Content and Applications Aggregators
- Wireless Privacy and Security Specialists
- Mobile Marketing and Advertising Providers
- Telecommunications Infrastructure Providers
