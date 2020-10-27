Mobile Communication Antenna Market to Witness Excellent Growth : Westell, Molex, Ericsson, Kathrein

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/27/2020 -- Latest Report Available at Advance Market Analytics, "Mobile Communication Antenna Market" provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics and a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining industry growth.



Key players in the global Mobile Communication Antenna market

Kathrein (Germany), Comba Telecom (Hong Kong), Laird Technologies plc (United Kingdom), Molex (United States), Cisco System, Inc. (United States), Bharti Airtel Limited (India), Bouygues Telecom (France), AirNet Communications (United States), Vodafone Group plc (United Kingdom), Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (China), Ericsson (Sweden), Dali Wireless (Canada) and Westell (United States)



An antenna is a metallic device used for radiating or receiving electromagnetic waves which acts as the transition region between free space and guiding structure like a transmission line in order to communicate even in a longer distance. Without antenna communication is not possible to communicate in a longer distance. An antenna consists of two parts which are Transmitter and Receiver. A transmitting antenna receive waves that are created by electrical signals inside a device and changes them to waves that can travel in an open space which are known as free-space waves.



Market Trend

- Growth in the Wireless Communication Market

- Technological Developments such as Modulation, Coding and Protocol



Market Drivers

- Rising Base of Connected Mobile Subscriber

- Increasing Demand of Data Services and Smartphones



Opportunities

- Transition of Wireless Communication Standards from 2G to 3G, 3G to 4G and 5G

- Innovation in Metal and Alloy Technologies to Build Antenna



Restraints

- Increasing Competition between Telecom Services Providers



Challenges

- Continuous Technological Developments in the Mobile Industry



The Global Mobile Communication Antenna Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Linear Wire Antenna, Aperture Antenna, Array Antenna, Microstrip Antenna, Reflector Antenna, Lens Antennas Antenna), Application (Communication, Micropackaging, Automotive, Medical, Security), Method (Repeater, Cell Splitting, Micro Cell Zone), Direction (Directional Antenna, Omni Directional Antenna)



