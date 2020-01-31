Mobile Contactless Payments Market Giants Spending Is Going to Boom : Heartland Payment Systems, Gemalto, Wirecard AG

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/31/2020 -- Mobile contactless payment applications have made it simpler for customers to book services or buy products because they provide two highly convenient choices, including digital payment and online ordering. RFID refers to Radio Frequency Identification which is mostly used for reading electronic tags that contains important data or information. The radio frequency identification method can easily support smartphones and other mobile devices for making secure payments. Because of many technological advances, various mobile applications have accomplished to offer users with a convenient online experience.



Advance Market Analytics released the research report of Global Mobile Contactless Payments Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Mobile Contactless Payments Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Mobile Contactless Payments. This Report covers the emerging player's data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Heartland Payment Systems, Inc. (United States),Oberthur Technologies (France),Ingenico Group (France),Verifone (United States),Inside Secure (France),On Track Innovations (Isreal),Cryptomathic (Denmark),Wirecard AG (Germany),Giesecke & Devrient (Germany),Location Sciences (United Kingdom),Gemalto Inc. (United States).



Market Trends

- Technology Advancement regarding Mobile Contactless Payment

Market Drivers

- Rising Demand for Smart Phones in both Developed and Developing Countries

- Increasing Usage of Mobile Contactless Payment in Various Application

Opportunities

- Growing Demand from Emerging Market such as China and India

Challenges

- Issue related to Lack of Awareness as well as Trust

Restraints

- Stringent Government Rules as well as Regulation



The Global Mobile Contactless Payments Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

Type (IOS System, Android System)

Application (Managed Services, Professional Services, Multi-Channel Payment, Others), Component (Hardware, Software {POS Software, Application Programming Interface (API), Software Development Kit (SDK) Mobile Applications, Others})

Technology (Infrared, Bluetooth, Near Field Communication, RFID Technology, ?)

….

….



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Mobile Contactless Payments Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Mobile Contactless Payments market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Mobile Contactless Payments Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Mobile Contactless Payments

Chapter 4: Presenting the Mobile Contactless Payments Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Mobile Contactless Payments market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



Finally, Mobile Contactless Payments Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.



Data Sources & Methodology



The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Mobile Contactless Payments Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry's value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.



In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company's Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.



