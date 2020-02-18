Seattle, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/18/2020 -- A mobile content delivery network (CDN) is a network of servers, systems, computers, or devices, across the Internet, delivered on mobile devices or any wireless network. The purpose of the mobile CDN market is to improve the end-user experience by enhancing the efficiency of content delivery.



Growth Factors:



The factors which are boosting the market growth of the mobile content delivery network are the increasing infiltration of smart devices and high-speed internet connectivity. The growing use of video content over the internet among users is also boosting the growth of the mobile content delivery network market.



Get more info about "Global Mobile Content Delivery Network Market" by requesting Sample Copy HERE: https://www.stratagemmarketinsights.com/sample/21450



Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include explosive growth in online video content, emergence of new technologies coupled with rising usage of the internet services and increasing expectations for speed delivery in mobile web access.



Key Players Analysis:

Akamai, AT&T, Ericsson, Internap, ChinaCache, Limelight Networks, Swarmify, Microsoft, KeyCDN, Cloudflare, Rackspace



Market Segmentation:



Depending on CDN type, market is segmented into video CDN and non-video CDN. Based on organization size the market is categorized into Small and Medium-Sized Businesses (SMBs) and large enterprises.



By Mobile CDN Service market is classified into professional and support and maintenance services. Depending on Mobile CDN Solution, market is segregated into data security, network acceleration, transcoding and digital rights management, traffic management, reporting, analysis, and monitoring.



By verticals, market is segmented into healthcare, education, advertising, government, media and entertainment, gaming, retail and wholesale, m-commerce and other verticals.



Regional Analysis:



The North America region is expected to hold the highest market share in the global mobile CDN market. North America has a high internet penetration rate, along with an increasing number of viewers for online gaming, mobile video streaming, etc. These factors are substantially aiding the market to grow in the region.



Moreover, the presence of the market leaders and the early adoption of technologies across various end-user verticals, are some more factors due to which the region emerged as the market leader. The growth of gaming video content, and online content providers like Netflix, Amazon Prime has also been increasing, which is further contributing to the growth of mobile CDN in the region.



Want to make an Inquiry Before Purchasing this Report and Request a Discount! Click Here: https://www.stratagemmarketinsights.com/quiry/21450



THANKS FOR SPENDING YOUR VALUABLE TIME ON THIS VALUABLE PIECE OF INFORMATION!