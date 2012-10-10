Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2012 -- According to a new market report published by Transparency Market Research (http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com) "Mobile Content Market - Global and the U.S. Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends and Forecasts, 2011 - 2017," the global mobile content market was worth USD 6.5 billion in 2011 and is expected to reach USD 18.6 billion in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 19.0% from 2011 to 2017. Mobile games are expected to be the largest market segment at USD 11.4 billion in 2017.



In the overall global market, the U.S. mobile content market was the largest regional market with a revenue share of 30.3% in 2011. Moreover, faster adoption of mobile content in the region will significantly increase the market share of the U.S. to 41.0% in 2017.



The mobile content market comprises of mobile games, mobile music and mobile video. In the overall mobile content market, mobile games were the largest market segment with a revenue share of 53.3% in 2011. The segment will further consolidate its position with 61.7% market share in 2017. The global mobile games market was worth USD 3.5 billion in 2011 and is expected to reach USD 11.4 billion in 2017 with a CAGR of 21.9% from 2011 to 2017.



The mobile content market growth is largely fueled by the rapid increase in disposable income, advancement in mobile devices with high end multimedia functionalities and continuous product innovations (innovative new content). In addition, increase in mobile bandwidth and rising popularity of mobile devices among the elderly population is also adding to the growth of the market.



Key factors that impact the mobile content market while purchasing mobile content include content features, innovation and smart devices in the market. Our analysis indicates that mobile music and video revenue is expected to decline with the growth in cloud based services and thus would influence the purchasing decision of users. Stakeholders may find the market entry barriers to be on the higher side for the mobile content market due to higher competition in this segment.



This research is specially designed to estimate and analyze the demand and performance of mobile content market in the global scenario. The research provides in-depth analysis of mobile content product sales, trend analysis by segments, and demand by the U.S. The report covers all the major application segments of the global and U.S. mobile content market and provides in-depth analysis, historical data and statistically refined forecast for the segments covered. The study presents a comprehensive segment of mobile content market



