Key Players in This Report Include:

Motorola Inc.(United States), Apple Inc. (United States), Groupon, Inc.(United States), Telenor ASA (Norway), Vodafone UK (United Kingdom), Velti (Ireland), Coupon Sherpa (United Kingdom), Quotient Technology Inc. (United States), Walmart Inc.(United States),



Definition:

A mobile coupon denotes to the electronic ticket which is asked or delivered by the cell phone that can be swapped for a financial discount or rebate at the time of purchase of a product or service. Usually, mobile coupons are basically issued by the manufacturers of customer packed goods and services. Mobile or cell phone coupons remove the need for long cycle times for designing, printing, as well as distributing, also offer a much faster time to market. Moreover, constantly increasing adoption of smartphones & tablets will fuel in-home digital purchases as well as the use of geo-targeted SMS coupons offering high redemption rates to customers in close proximity to the stores. With the growing sales and usage of smartphones around the world, it is expected to impel the growth of global mobile coupon products market over the coming years.



Market Trends:

High use of social media channels for better customer connectivity & market penetration



Market Drivers:

Growing Sale of Smartphones Globally

Increasing number of collaborations among mobile operators

Market Opportunities:

Emerging markets

technological developments

The Global Mobile Coupon Product Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (SMS Transiver, Readable Codes or Tags, NFC Devices), Application (Retailing Chain, Grocery Store, Departmaent Store, Others)



Global Mobile Coupon Product market report highlights information regarding the current and future industry trends, growth patterns, as well as it offers business strategies to helps the stakeholders in making sound decisions that may help to ensure the profit trajectory over the forecast years.



Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:



The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



