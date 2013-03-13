Markham, Ontario -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/13/2013 -- SalesNOW®, the market leading Mobile CRM solution for small and medium enterprises, announced today that it is the recipient of the Frost & Sullivan® “Competitive Strategy Leadership Award” in the Mobile Sales Force Automation Category within North America.



This is the second time that Frost and Sullivan have recognized SalesNOW from Interchange Solutions Inc. SalesNOW is a fully hosted and mobile CRM solution designed for sales and service professionals and teams. When using SalesNOW, users can access all their critical customer information and manage their leads and deals while in the office or on the go. The solution enables the mobile sales force to capture call notes in real time, use down-time to remotely manage the deal pipeline and quickly view customer history information directly from a variety of mobile devices, including Apple, Android and BlackBerry smartphones and tablets.



Bob Pogue, Director of IT from Outdoor Living Brands, has this to say about SalesNOW, “From 22 different systems that met our basic criteria, and 3 that met our specific set of criteria, the cost to deploy SalesNOW was only 1/3 the cost of other solutions. The platform was very flexible and allowed for a highly scalable hierarchal structure. The mobile clients were not only robust, they were attractive and broadly supported our end-users."



In response to this most recent award from the Frost and Sullivan Group, SalesNOW’s CEO Mark Durst states, “We at SalesNOW feel incredibly honored to be the recipient of this prestigious award. As this award suggests, we are continuing to not only meet, but exceed the demands of both mobile professionals and teams that depend on SalesNOW from AT&T to help them grow their businesses.”



In their evaluation of SalesNOW, Frost and Sullivan point out that SalesNOW has demonstrated exceptional leadership in formulating and executing successful competitive strategies even when compared with more costly and complex CRM alternatives. This, the Frost and Sullivan Group explain, is directly related to the ease of use of the tool and the continued emphasis and dedication to mobility and the SMB sector.



SalesNOW customer, Tim Newcomb with Medicount Management Inc., also points to the ease of use and the customizability of the SalesNOW tool mentioned in the Frost and Sullivan report, “We were concerned that we would lose important data from transitioning from another CRM to SalesNOW. SalesNOW support went above and beyond by configuring our system and importing the data themselves. We now have a solution that is more economical and more accessible for all of our staff.”



According to Roger Dietz, the Sales Director of Discount Power, “We chose SalesNOW because it provides our sales team with a powerful tool to track and manage every interaction with our customers. As a manager, I appreciate the powerful reporting capabilities which allow me to see this interaction as it happens!”



For a free 30-day trial of SalesNOW Mobile CRM, please visit http://www.salesnow.com.



About Frost and Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, enables clients to accelerate growth and achieve best in class positions in growth, innovation and leadership. The company's Growth Partnership Service provides the CEO and the CEO's Growth Team with disciplined research and best practice models to drive the generation, evaluation and implementation of powerful growth strategies. Frost & Sullivan leverages almost 50 years of experience in partnering with Global 1000 companies, emerging businesses and the investment community from 31 offices on six continents. To join our Growth Partnership, please visit http://www.frost.com.



About Interchange Solutions

Interchange Solutions Inc. has been developing CRM solutions since 1997 and is the maker of SalesNOW, a complete CRM Suite for the Web and mobile devices, used by thousands of customers worldwide. SalesNOW is an actively developed, award winning, affordable, robust, secure and fully hosted Customer Relationship Management (CRM) solution for the mobile device and the Web, designed for sales reps, sales teams, and service. Everything that a user enters within SalesNOW on the mobile device – such as contacts, companies, leads, deals, and activities – is automatically synchronized to their SalesNOW Web account and vice versa. SalesNOW is easy to use, allowing users to remain organized while tracking and managing all aspects of the sales cycle in real-time, anytime, anywhere. SalesNOW improves sales rep effectiveness on the road, increases management visibility as to who is doing what, and reduces the reporting burden via quick access to activity and sales related graphical and excel based reports. For more information, please visit http://www.salesnow.com