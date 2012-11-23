Mobile Data Traffic Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Growth, Share and Forecast, 2012 - 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/23/2012 -- With the growth in the market penetration of smart phones, the number of mobile phone users is likely to increase. The popularity of social media is also expected to increase and 14 more applications will see growth in the mobile data traffic market.Mobile traffic data was estimated at 3.9 trillion megabytes in 2011 and it is expected to reach 39.9 trillion megabytes in 2016, whereas mobile data revenue was estimated at USD 326.1 billion in 2011 and is expected to reach USD 628.1 billion in 2016. Moreover, mobile traffic is expected to grow tenfold in the coming five years, but the revenue generated from mobile traffic is expected to have twofold growth.



There are several services driving the mobile traffic growth, which includes video streaming, social networking and applications. Currently, the top players rely on advertising in order to generate revenue from these services. Mobile data consumption is expected to grow because the consumers give priority to services such as playing games, listening to music, watching videos, browsing web pages and sending messages. Among these, the top services in demand will be web browsing and video streaming.



The geographies covered in this report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and ROW (Rest of the World).



Some of the major players in this sector are AT&T, Verizon Wireless, Inc., Google, Inc., Mobixell Networks, Apple, Inc., China Telecom Corporation Limited, MobiTV, Inc., O2 UK, PacketVideo Corporation, Qualcomm Incorporated, Sprint, T-MobileUSA, QuickPlay Media, RealNetworks, Inc., NTT DoCoMo Inc, Vodafone Group Plc, and Yahoo! Inc.



This market research report analyzes important market segments, and major geographies. This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



