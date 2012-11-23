Mobile Device Management Enterprise Software Market in the US 2011-2015 New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/23/2012 -- The Mobile Device Management Enterprise Software market in the US to grow at a CAGR of 31.66 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the need for enhanced mobile communication security. The Mobile Device Management Enterprise Software Market in the US has also been witnessing the increasing partnership between vendors and service providers. However, the increasing security concerns could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



The Mobile Device Management Enterprise Software Market in the US 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the US; it also covers the Mobile Device Management Enterprise Software market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this space are Mobilelron Inc., AirWatch LLC, Fiberlink Communications Corp., Zenprise Inc., and Good Technology Inc.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are IBM Corp., SAP AG, Symantec Corp., McAfee Inc., and Bitzer Mobile Inc.



