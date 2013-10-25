Mobile Device Management Infrastructure and Services Market 2014 - 2019: Industry Shares, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Research Report Available Online by ResearchMoz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/25/2013 -- Mobile Device Management (MDM) represents solutions that secure, monitor, manage and support mobile/wireless devices deployed across mobile network operators (MNO), other service providers and enterprise companies. MDM is a useful tool for a MNO to manage the many different device types across their network. It is also useful for MNO to manage periodically required device updates and administration.



In the increasingly complex world of enterprise mobility, MDM is becoming a necessity to manage various issues, most notably the current trend towards Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) in which employees are allowed to choose their mobile/wireless devices to use for work purposes. MDM provides a management and administrative layer to the enterprise to provide, among other things, a secure environment for corporate data and assets.



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The report covers the following topics:



Technology Review: A review of the underlying technology supporting MDM solutions

MDM Industry Roadmap 2014 - 2019: An analysis of the roadmap for the industry from 2014 till 2019

Ranking of MDM providers: Mind Commerce provides a full SWOT analysis and rank for each MDM provider

Business Case for MDM and its impact on the Future of BYOD: An assessment of the business case for MDM

Vendor Strategies: An analysis of how vendors and carriers will position themselves to capitalize on MDM opportunity

Market Analysis and Forecasts: A global and regional assessment of the market and forecasts for the MDM market from 2014 till 2019

Industry Value Chain: An analysis of the MDM value chain with analysis of the key market players across the value chain and predictions about the market performance in the next five years



Key Findings:



Cloud-based MDM applications will take overtake premise-based solutions within the next five years

Mind Commerce estimates that the MDM market will grow at a CAGR of 23.3% over the next five years

Mind Commerce estimates that revenues for MDM providers will grow at a CAGR of 40% over the next five years

There are approximately 180 million Enterprise BYOD devices globally, which is expected to increase 390 million by 2015

The US region will lead the market from a regional perspective with an estimated 68 percent of the overall market share



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Target Audience:



MDM solution providers

Mobile network operators

Mobile application developers

Wireless handset manufacturers

Wireless infrastructure providers

OTT application and service providers

Enterprise companies in all industry segments



Companies in Report:



AirWatch LLC

Apple

BlackBerry

BoxTone

Centrify

Fiberlink Communication Corp

Good Technology Inc

Google

IBM

LANDesk

Microsoft

MobileIron inc

Symantec

Zenprise/Citrix



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The Mobile Device & Network Security Bible: 2013 - 2020



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Mobile networks around the globe generate more than 50 Exabytes of traffic annually. The immense volume of traffic together with the growing adoption of open source Operating System (OS) platforms such as Android has opened up new security threats. Mobile malware, SMS spam, cyber attacks and unlawful eavesdropping are an ever-increasing problem for enterprises, consumers and mobile network operators around the globe.



This has in turn led to significant investments in integrated security appliances and content security gateways by both enterprises and mobile network operators, besides opening doors for emerging submarkets such as mobile Security as a Service (SEaaS).



On the devices front, installation of Anti-Malware/Anti-Virus client software is fast becoming a de-facto requirement for most smartphones and tablets. Furthermore, mobile device OEMs are also integrating advanced biometrics such as fingerprint sensing into their smartphones and tablets, amid growing popularity of security sensitive opportunities such as mobile payments.



Global Mobile Device Management Enterprise Software Market 2012-2016



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Global Mobile Device Management Enterprise Software market to grow at a CAGR of 21.3 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the need to enhance customer experience. The Global Mobile Device Management Enterprise Software market has also been witnessing an increasing demand from small and medium-sized enterprises. However, the emerging threat from open-source mobile device management solutions could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global Mobile Device Management Enterprise Software Market 2012-2016 has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market in the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Mobile Device Management Enterprise Software market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Mobile Device Management Enterprise Software Market in the US 2011-2015



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Mobile Device Management Enterprise Software market in the US to grow at a CAGR of 31.66 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the need for enhanced mobile communication security. The Mobile Device Management Enterprise Software Market in the US has also been witnessing the increasing partnership between vendors and service providers. However, the increasing security concerns could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Mobile Device Management Enterprise Software Market in the US 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the US; it also covers the Mobile Device Management Enterprise Software market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



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