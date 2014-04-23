Mobile Device Management (MDM): 2014 - 2019 Infrastructure and Services-Market Growth, Trends and Forecast

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/23/2014 -- Mobile Device Management (MDM) represents solutions that secure, monitor, manage and support mobile/wireless devices deployed across mobile network operators (MNO), other service providers and enterprise companies. MDM is a useful tool for a MNO to manage the many different device types across their network. It is also useful for MNO to manage periodically required device updates and administration.



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In the increasingly complex world of enterprise mobility, MDM is becoming a necessity to manage various issues, most notably the current trend towards Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) in which employees are allowed to choose their mobile/wireless devices to use for work purposes. MDM provides a management and administrative layer to the enterprise to provide, among other things, a secure environment for corporate data and assets.



The report covers the following topics:



- Technology Review: A review of the underlying technology supporting MDM solutions

- MDM Industry Roadmap 2014 - 2019: An analysis of the roadmap for the industry from 2014 till 2019

- Ranking of MDM providers: Mind Commerce provides a full SWOT analysis and rank for each MDM provider

- Business Case for MDM and its impact on the Future of BYOD: An assessment of the business case for MDM

- Vendor Strategies: An analysis of how vendors and carriers will position themselves to capitalize on MDM opportunity

- Market Analysis and Forecasts: A global and regional assessment of the market and forecasts for the MDM market from 2014 till 2019

- Industry Value Chain: An analysis of the MDM value chain with analysis of the key market players across the value chain and predictions about the market performance in the next five years



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Key Findings:



- Cloud-based MDM applications will take overtake premise-based solutions within the next five years

- Mind Commerce estimates that the MDM market will grow at a CAGR of 23.3% over the next five years

- Mind Commerce estimates that revenues for MDM providers will grow at a CAGR of 40% over the next five years

- There are approximately 180 million Enterprise BYOD devices globally, which is expected to increase 390 million by 2015

- The US region will lead the market from a regional perspective with an estimated 68 percent of the overall market share



Target Audience:



- MDM solution providers

- Mobile network operators

- Mobile application developers

- Wireless handset manufacturers

- Wireless infrastructure providers

- OTT application and service providers

- Enterprise companies in all industry segments



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Companies in Report:



- AirWatch LLC

- Apple

- BlackBerry

- BoxTone

- Centrify

- Fiberlink Communication Corp

- Good Technology Inc

- Google

- IBM

- LANDesk

- Microsoft

- MobileIron inc

- Symantec

- Zenprise/Citrix



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