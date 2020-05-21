Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2020 -- A new business intelligence report released by Advance Market Analytics with title "Global Mobile Device Management Software Market Insights, Forecast to 2025" has abilities to raise as the most significant market worldwide as it has remained playing a remarkable role in establishing progressive impacts on the universal economy. The Global Mobile Device Management Software Market Report offers energetic visions to conclude and study market size, market hopes, and competitive surroundings. The research is derived through primary and secondary statistics sources and it comprises both qualitative and quantitative detailing.



Some of the key players profiled in the study are Microsoft (United States), IBM (United States), Cisco (United States), AirWatch (United States), SAP SE (Germany), Fleetsmith (United States), Citrix Systems (United States), ManageEngine (United States), BlackBerry (Canada) and Ivanti (United States).



Mobile device management is software, which permits IT administrators, to control, secure and enforce policies on smartphones, tablets and other endpoints. MDM is a core component of enterprise mobility management that also includes mobile application management, identity and access management and enterprise file sync and share. MDM intends to optimize the functionality and security of mobile devices within the enterprise while simultaneously protecting the corporate network.



Market Drivers

- The Rapid Adoption of Smartphones and Tablets among the Employees

- Increasing Numbers of Employees who are working from Home

- The Upsurge in Demand of Mobile Device Management Software among the Enterprises Owing to Security Issues

- Need for MDM Solutions to Manage and Synchronize Different Platforms through a Single Console



Market Trend

- Cloud Services and Infrastructure May Be Rising In Popularity



Restraints

- The reluctance of Employees to Implement MDM Solutions in their Personal Phones, Due to Privacy Issues

- Declining Adoption of BYOD among Businesses



Opportunities

- Increasing Cloud-Based Deployments by SME's

- The Growth Opportunities from Emerging Economies



Challenges

- Difficulties in Selecting the Right MDM Vendor and Triangular Competition among Peers

- Complexities in Interoperability, Cross-Platform Implementations, and Management of Multiple Mobile Devices



Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2014-2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period** – 2020 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Important Features that are under offering & key highlights of the report:

– Market Data Segmentation with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), and Price Analysis

– Detailed overview of Global Mobile Device Management Software market

– Changing market dynamics of the industry

– In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application etc

– Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

– Recent industry trends and developments

– Competitive landscape of Global Mobile Device Management Software market

– Strategies of key players and product offerings

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

– A neutral perspective towards Global Mobile Device Management Software market performance

– Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint



Major Highlights of TOC:

Chapter One: Market Overview

1.1. Introduction

1.2. Scope/Objective of the Study



Chapter Two: Executive Summary

2.1. Introduction



Chapter Three: Market Dynamics

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Driverss



Chapter Four: Market Factor Analysis

4.1. Porters Five Forces

4.2. Supply/Value Chain

4.3. PESTEL analysis

4.4. Market Entropy

4.5. Patent&Trademark Analysis

…………

Chapter Nine: Methodology and Data Source

9.1. Methodology/Research Approach

9.2. Data Source

9.3. Disclaimer



Key questions answered

- Who are the Leading key players and what are their Key Business plans in the Global Mobile Device Management Software market?

- What are the key concerns of the five forces analysis of the Global Mobile Device Management Software market?

- What are different prospects and threats faced by the dealers in the Global Mobile Device Management Software market?

- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



