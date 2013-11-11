Mobile Device Security Bible: 2014 - 2020: Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/11/2013 -- Part of the “The Mobile Device & Network Security Bible”, this report presents in-depth assessment of the global mobile device security market. The report focuses on the following two submarkets:



Mobile Device Client Security Software:



- Anti-Malware/Anti-Virus Client Software

- Back Up & Restore Software

- Privacy Protection Software

- Mobile VPN Client Software

- Remote Locking Software

- Remote Tracking Software

- Encrypted Communications (Voice/Data) Software

- Encrypted Storage Software



Click Here To Visit Complete Report:

http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/the-mobile-device-security-bible-2014-2020



Mobile Device Security Hardware:



- Semiconductors/Embedded Chip Security

- NFC

- Biometrics



In addition to covering key market drivers, challenges, future roadmap, value chain analysis, deployment case studies and vendor service/product strategies for several individual submarkets, the report also presents comprehensive forecasts for the mobile device and network security market from 2013 till 2020. Historical revenue figures for 2010 – 2012 are also presented. The forecasts and historical revenue figures are individually segmented for four submarkets, 17 product/service categories, six geographical regions and 34 countries.



The report comes with an associated Excel datasheet covering quantitative data from all figures presented within the report.



Topics Covered:



The report covers the following topics:



An in-depth analysis for two individual submarkets and their associated product/service categories:



- Mobile Device Client Security Software

- Mobile Device Security Hardware

- Value chain analysis for each submarket

- Key market drivers and challenges for each submarket

- Key trends for each submarket

- Case studies on product/service deployment for each submarket

- Profiles and strategies of key players in the market

- Historical revenue figures and forecasts till 2020



Historical Revenue & Forecast Segmentation:



Market forecasts and historical revenue figures are provided for each of the following submarkets and their product/service categories:



Mobile Device Client Security Software



- Anti-Malware/Anti-Virus Client Software

- Back Up & Restore Software

- Privacy Protection Software

- Mobile VPN Client Software

- Remote Locking Software

- Remote Tracking Software

- Encrypted Communications (Voice/Data) Software

- Encrypted Storage Software



Mobile Device Security Hardware



- Semiconductors/Embedded Chip Security

- NFC

- Biometrics



The following regional and country markets are also covered:



Regional Markets



- Asia Pacific

- Eastern Europe

- Latin & Central America

- Middle East & Africa

- North America

- Western Europe



To Download Sample Report Visit: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/178952



Country Markets



Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Norway, Pakistan, Philippines, Poland, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Taiwan, Thailand, UAE, UK, USA



Key Findings:



The report has the following key findings:



- Driven by the thriving ecosystem, SNS Research estimates that mobile device and network security investments will account for nearly $9 Billion in 2013 alone. The market is further expected to grow at a CAGR of nearly 21% over the next 7 years

- Enterprises and mobile network operators have made significant investments in integrated security appliances and content security gateways (including those specific to SMS/MMS security)

- The installation of Anti-Malware/Anti-Virus client software is fast becoming a de-facto requirement for most smartphones and tablets

- More than half of all enterprises allow the use of employed owned mobile devices on their networks. Enterprises thus continue to aggressively adopt SSL VPNs in their mobile security strategies to ensure connection security in addition to activity monitoring and control

- Mobile Device Management (MDM) services providers are eyeing on opportunities for cloud based mobile security services that extend existing security policies to enterprise mobile devices to help secure data, reduce risk and protect the enterprise, which has created a new submarket for mobile Security as a Service (SEaaS)



Key Questions Answered:



The report provides answers to the following key questions:



- How big is the mobile device security market, and what particular submarkets does it constitute?

- Who are the key players in each submarket?

- How is the value chain structured for each submarket and how will it evolve overtime?

- Which regions and countries will witness the highest percentage of growth in mobile security spending?

- Will recent privacy scandals have a negative impact on mobile security spending in the coming years?

- What known malware families are most dangerous for modern smartphones?



Latest Reports:



Mobile Device & Network Security Bible: 2013 - 2020:http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/the-mobile-device-and-network-security-bible-2013-2020



Mobile networks around the globe generate more than 50 Exabytes of traffic annually. The immense volume of traffic together with the growing adoption of open source Operating System (OS) platforms such as Android has opened up new security threats. Mobile malware, SMS spam, cyber attacks and unlawful eavesdropping are an ever-increasing problem for enterprises, consumers and mobile network operators around the globe.



Click Here To Download Detail Report: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/173824



This has in turn led to significant investments in integrated security appliances and content security gateways by both enterprises and mobile network operators, besides opening doors for emerging submarkets such as mobile Security as a Service (SEaaS).



On the devices front, installation of Anti-Malware/Anti-Virus client software is fast becoming a de-facto requirement for most smartphones and tablets. Furthermore, mobile device OEMs are also integrating advanced biometrics such as fingerprint sensing into their smartphones and tablets, amid growing popularity of security sensitive opportunities such as mobile payments.



Driven by the thriving ecosystem, SNS Research estimates that mobile device and network security investments will account for nearly $9 Billion in 2013 alone. The market is further expected to grow at a CAGR of nearly 21% over the next 7 years.



Small Cells, WiFi, DAS, Cloud RAN & HetNet Datasheet: 2014 - 2020:http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/the-small-cells-wifi-das-cloud-ran-and-hetnet-datasheet-2014-2020



Part of the “HetNet Bible: 2013 – 2020”, this datasheet provides in-depth revenue

forecasts on the small cells, carrier WiFi, Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS), cloud Radio Access Networks (RAN) and small cell backhaul.



Market forecasts and historical revenue figures from 2010 till 2020 are provided for each of the following categories:



- Small Cells

- Carrier WiFi

- Small Cell Backhaul

- Small Cells as a Service (SCaaS)

- Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS)

- Cloud RAN

- Self-Organizing Network (SON) Solutions

- Mobile Network Data Service



Click Here To Download Detail Report: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/178953



Small cell forecasts (unit shipments, revenue, installed base) are categorized in the following categories:



RAN Technology



- GSM/W-CDMA/HSPA

- CDMA-2000/EV-DO

- LTE FDD

- TD-LTE

- WiMAX



Deployment Model



- Home/Residential

- Enterprise

- Metro

- Rural



About MarketResearchReports

MarketResearchReports.Biz is the most comprehensive collection of market research reports. MarketResearchReports.Biz services are specially designed to save time and money for our clients. We are a one stop solution for all your research needs, our main offerings are syndicated research reports, custom research, subscription access and consulting services. We serve all sizes and types of companies spanning across various industries.



Contact:-

M/s Sheela

90 Sate Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email:sales@marketresearchreports.biz

Website:http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/

Blog:http://bccresearchreports.blogspot.com

FaceBook FanPage: https://www.facebook.com/marketresearchreports.biz