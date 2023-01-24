NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/24/2023 -- A new research study on Global Mobile E-learning Market is added by AMA Research in its repository with an aim to offers a complete assesment about the factors influencing and overall market growth trend. The study covers latest development insights with disrupted trends and breakdown of Mobile E-learning products and offering correlated with macro-economic headwinds and slowdown. Quantitative statistics with qualitative reasoning related to market size, share, growth influencing factors of Mobile E-learning market are evaluated with Pre and Post 2023 by studying market dominant and emerging players ecosystem. Some of the players that are listed in the study are IBM Corporation (United States), Dell Inc. (United States), SAP AG (Germany), Skillsoft (United States) , Citrix Systems Inc (United States), Upside Learning (India), AT&T (United States), Promethean (United States), Cisco Systems Inc. (United States).



Scope of the Report of Mobile E-learning

The rising number of mobile and smartphone users has led to an increase in the demand for digital education. The mobile learning market has led to an increase in opportunities for traditional educational institutes and enhancements and strengthened the integration between device makers and content suppliers. Mobile learning a system of learning that occurs through multiple contexts via both content and social interactions using oneâ€™s own personal device. Technology in the mobile learning industry has played a significant role in enabling students and educators to interact with the upcoming learning opportunities, thus enabling them to have a richer learning experience.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Application (In-Class Learning, Simulation-Based Learning, Corporate Learning, Online-on-the job training), Solutions (Mobile Content Authoring, E-Books, Portable LMS, Mobile and video-based courseware, Interactive Assessments, Content Development, M-Enablement), End User (Academic (K-12, Higher Education), Corporate (Small-Sized Enterprises, Medium-Sized Enterprises, Large Enterprises))



Market Trends:

The Rise in Deployments of Tablets in Educational Institutions

Increasing Demand for Digital Education



Market Drivers:

Increasing Mobile as well as Smartphone Penetration Rates

Improved Integration Between Device Makers and Content Suppliers

Opportunities:

Evolving New Opportunities for Traditional Educational Institutions

Increasing Perspective in Emerging Nations

Collaborations With Mobile Banking and Mobile Health Initiatives



What can be explored with the Mobile E-learning Market Study?

- Gain Market Understanding

- Identify Growth Opportunities

- Analyze and Measure the Global Mobile E-learning Market by Identifying Investment across various Industry Verticals

- Understand the Trends that will drive Future Changes in Mobile E-learning

- Understand the Competitive Scenario

o Track Right Markets

o Identify the Right Verticals



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Mobile E-learning Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Mobile E-learning market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Mobile E-learning Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges & Opportunities of the Mobile E-learning

Chapter 4: Presenting the Mobile E-learning Market Factor Analysis, Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region/Country 2015-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Mobile E-learning market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by Manufacturers/Company with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions (2021-2027)

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



finally, Mobile E-learning Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.



