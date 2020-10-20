Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/20/2020 -- A new business intelligence report released by HTF MI with title "Global Mobile Edge Computing Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025" is designed covering micro level of analysis by manufacturers and key business segments. The Global Mobile Edge Computing Market survey analysis offers energetic visions to conclude and study market size, market hopes, and competitive surroundings. The research is derived through primary and secondary statistics sources and it comprises both qualitative and quantitative detailing. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Adlink Technology, Advantech, Artesyn Embedded Technologies, Brocade Communications Systems, Huawei Technologies, Juniper Networks, Nokia, Saguna Networks & Vasona Networks.



North America is the foremost potential market due to the presence of a large number of players offering the MEC technology in this region.

In 2018, the global Mobile Edge Computing market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.



This report focuses on the global Mobile Edge Computing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Mobile Edge Computing development in United States, Europe and China.



Market Overview of Global Mobile Edge Computing

If you are involved in the Global Mobile Edge Computing industry or aim to be, then this study will provide you inclusive point of view. It's vital you keep your market knowledge up to date segmented by Applications [Location-Based Services, Video Surveillance, Unified Communication & Optimized Local Content Distribution], Product Types [, Hardware & Software] and major players. If you have a different set of players/manufacturers according to geography or needs regional or country segmented reports we can provide customization according to your requirement.



This study mainly helps understand which market segments or Region or Country they should focus in coming years to channelize their efforts and investments to maximize growth and profitability. The report presents the market competitive landscape and a consistent in depth analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market along with impact of economic slowdown due to COVID.



Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2014-2019

Base year – 2019

Forecast period** – 2020 to 2026 [** unless otherwise stated]



**Moreover, it will also include the opportunities available in micro markets for stakeholders to invest, detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product services of key players.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

The Study Explore the Product Types of Mobile Edge Computing Market: , Hardware & Software



Key Applications/end-users of Global Mobile Edge ComputingMarket: Location-Based Services, Video Surveillance, Unified Communication & Optimized Local Content Distribution



Top Players in the Market are: Adlink Technology, Advantech, Artesyn Embedded Technologies, Brocade Communications Systems, Huawei Technologies, Juniper Networks, Nokia, Saguna Networks & Vasona Networks



Region Included are: United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India & Central & South America



Key questions answered

- What impact does COVID-19 have made on Global Mobile Edge Computing Market Growth & Sizing?

- Who are the Leading key players and what are their Key Business plans in the Global Mobile Edge Computing market?

- What are the key concerns of the five forces analysis of the Global Mobile Edge Computing market?

- What are different prospects and threats faced by the dealers in the Global Mobile Edge Computing market?

- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



