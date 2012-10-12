Mobile Entertainment Market - Global Industry Size, Market Share, Trends, Analysis, and Forecasts 2012 - 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/12/2012 -- The continuous adoption of smart phones and the corresponding rise in application downloads are some of the major factors driving the mobile entertainment market. Mobile gambling and social media are the fastest growing segments of the mobile entertainment industry. The mobile entertainment industry is expected to witness a considerable growth rate of about USD 54 billion over the year 2015 due to an increasing usage of mobile apps and developments in different segments like mobile TV, mobile music, and many more. Services like social media, video, games, and streamed music are gaining popularity in the mobile market with niche players in gambling and adult services increasing in the open mobile internet arena.



Major brands are investing in the mobile entertainment industry because of the increasing consumer acceptance of rich media content. Content providers are specifically benefiting from additional revenue stream generated from in-app advertising. Mobile music is expected to remain the biggest contributor to the mobile entertainment content revenue generator in the next five years.



Market Segmentation



By Type



- Mobile Music

- Mobile Gaming

- Mobile Personalization

- Mobile TV

- Other Premium Content



This research report analyzes this market based on its market segments and major geographies. The regions analyzed in this research report are:



- Asia-Pacific

- North America

- Europe

- Rest of the World



This report provides an analysis of industry growth drivers¸ factors limiting market growth, industry capacity, and market structure. It also includes market predictions for the coming years. It provides an analysis of the recent developments in this market, Porter’s five force analysis, and complete profiles of the top industry players. The report also includes a review of the micro and macro factors significant for the existing market players and new entrants with value chain analysis.



Major Players



Some of the key players dominating this market are Apple, AT & T, Android, Blackberry, Motorola Droid, Vodafone, and others.



