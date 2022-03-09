Mobile Event Apps Market to See Huge Growth by 2027: Whova, Eventzilla,Bizzabo

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/09/2022 -- A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Mobile Event Apps Market Outlook to 2027.A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Mobile Event Apps market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Mobile Event Apps Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.



Definition:

The mobile event apps are software that lets events organizers and planners create a custom mobile app for an event without complicated coding. The apps allow the development of a branded mobile application with the required information needed for the event attenders such as the scheduled date, maps, attendee information, and other things related to the event. To access the events information event attendee can download the mobile event apps and access the same. The mobile event apps also allow the planners to choose template designs, features to customize the content as they want.



Major Players in This Report Include,



CrowdCompass (Cvent, Inc.) (United States),Whova (United States),EventMobi (5Touch Solutions Inc.) (Canada),Attendify (KitApps Inc.) (United States),Eventzilla (United States),SpotMe (Switzerland),LineUpr (Germany),Event Bank (United States),Socio Labs Inc. (United States),Bizzabo Ltd. (United States)



Market Trends:

- The Technological Advancement in Mobile Event Apps Like Facial Recognition, Biometric Entries

- Introduction of Advertising and Attendees Support Features in Mobile Event Apps



Market Drivers:

- Demand for Creating Network to Reach Out to the Audience for the Event

- Need for Organizing the Multiple Event with Automation for Event Planning without Much of Confusion



Market Opportunities:

- The rising number of virtual events and classes due to the pandemic requiring People to stay home and enjoy the virtual world will help sustain mobile event apps market



The Global Mobile Event Apps Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Application (Virtual Events, Training Classes, Conference, Others), Pricing Option (Free Trial, Monthly Subscription, Annual Subscription, One-Time License), Deployment (Cloud Based, Web Based), Features (Digital Agenda, Event Maps, Gamification, Mobile Check-in, One-to-One Messaging, Real-time Updates, Social Media Integration, Survey / Poll Management, Others), Organisation Size (Large Enterprises, Small-medium Size Enterprises)



Mobile Event Apps the manufacturing cost structure analysis of the market is based on the core chain structure, engineering process, raw materials and suppliers. The manufacturing plant has been developed for market needs and new technology development. In addition, Mobile Event Apps Market attractiveness according to country, end-user, and other measures is also provided, permitting the reader to gauge the most useful or commercial areas for investments. The study also provides special chapter designed (qualitative) to highlights issues faced by industry players in their production cycle and supply chain. However overall estimates and sizing, various tables and graphs presented in the study gives and impression how big is the impact of COVID.



Geographically World Mobile Event Apps markets can be classified as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa and Latin America. North America has gained a leading position in the global market and is expected to remain in place for years to come. The growing demand for Mobile Event Apps markets will drive growth in the North American market over the next few years.

In the last section of the report, the companies responsible for increasing the sales in the Mobile Event Apps Market have been presented. These companies have been analyzed in terms of their manufacturing base, basic information, and competitors. In addition, the application and product type introduced by each of these companies also form a key part of this section of the report. The recent enhancements that took place in the global market and their influence on the future growth of the market have also been presented through this study.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Mobile Event Apps Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Global Mobile Event Apps market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Global Mobile Event Apps Market.

Chapter 3: Changing Impact on Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges & Opportunities of the Global Mobile Event Apps; Post COVID Analysis

Chapter 4: Presenting the Global Mobile Event Apps Market Factor Analysis, Post COVID Impact Analysis, Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region/Country 2016-2021

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Global Mobile Event Apps market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by Manufacturers/Company with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions (2022-2027)

