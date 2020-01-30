Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/30/2020 -- Latest 2020 version of Global Mobile Foodservice Market study of 103+ data Tables, Pie Chat, Graphs & Figures spread through Pages and easy to understand in depth analysis. "Mobile Foodservice Market by Type, by Application and Region - Forecast and Status to 2025". At present, the market is developing its presence. The Research assessment of the Market contains a historical trend, current growth factors with opinions view & industry certified market details. The research study provides estimates for Global Mobile Foodservice Forecast till 2026*. Some of the key players profiled are Cousins Maine Lobster, Kogi BBQ, Luke's Lobster, OINK and MOO BBQ, The Cow and The Curd.



About Mobile Foodservice

Mobile foodservice establishments sell a variety of food, including ice cream, ethnic cuisines, hamburgers, and street food. Some mobile food trucks are equipped with cooking equipment. Mobile food trucks can change locations and cater to numerous customers.

HTF MI's analysts forecast the Global Mobile Foodservice Market to grow at a CAGR of 9.63% during the period 2018-2022.



Market driver

- Increasing popularity of food trucks

Market challenge

- Rising preference for homemade food

Market trend

- Use of improved equipment

Competition Analysis



Global Mobile Foodservice Market - Vendor Landscape: Cousins Maine Lobster, Kogi BBQ, Luke's Lobster, OINK and MOO BBQ, The Cow and The Curd



Region Segmentation: Americas, APAC, EMEA & Technavio's report, mobile foodservice market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



** Customized Report with 2-level country break-up is available

North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

South America (Peru, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America)

Asia (Indonesia, China, Japan, Taiwan, India, Korea, RoA)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Others (Middle East, Africa)



In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Global Mobile Foodservice are as follows:

- History Year: 2014-2018

- Base Year: 2018

- Estimated Year: 2019

- Forecast Year 2019 to 2026



Highly Competitive Market [Perfect Competition; C4 Index above 50% of Total Market Share]

- Focus of the study is to analyse characteristics that affect the nature of competition and pricing.

- Identifying Influencing factors keeping Global Mobile Foodservice Market Intense, factored with periodic analysis of CR4 & CR8 concentration ratio.

- Predictive analysis on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behaviour.

- To analyse the competitive developments, such as new product launch and merger & acquisition, in the Global Mobile Foodservicemarket



