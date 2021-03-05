DUBLIN, DUBLIN -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/05/2021 -- Mobile Game Market Dynamics (including market size, share, trends, growth, forecast, and industry analysis)



Key Drivers



The growing number of mobile game launches and the strong penetration of the internet and smartphones are the key drivers contributing to the growth of the mobile game market size. The growing investment by the major players in the gaming industry will create various new growth opportunities in the market. Electronic arts agreed to deal with Nexon Korea in 2020, to introduce a new game, "FIFA Mobile" in South Korea. Electronic Arts are focusing on developing FIFA Mobile games to provide a culturized football experience via mobile devices. According to the mobile game market analysis, Tencent declared a mobile game called Wandering Mountains and Seas in 2020, in which the organizations provided the capability to explore the diverse map. As per the mobile game market report, the high adoption of smartphones, the internet, and the flexibility for in-game payment methods have helped in the expansion of the gaming sector will further boost the growth of the mobile game market share in terms of revenue. For instance, as per the mobile game market statistics, in 2019, Saudi Arabia had around 32.2 million internet users by January 2020 and approximately 40.2 million connections of mobile, with an increase of 0.9% from January 2019.



Mobile Game Market's leading Manufacturers:



- Tencent

- Zynga Inc.

- Supercell Ltd

- Activision Blizzard, Inc.

- Electronic Arts Inc.

- IGG

- Machine Zone, Inc.

- Kabam Games, Inc.

- NetEase, Inc.

- Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.



The government of different countries is focusing on launching several favorable government initiatives to boost the gaming sector. For example, the UK government introduced the UK Games Fund registered to be Euro 4 million funds for the distribution as grants among the game development economies. Special tax relief is facilitating the video game enterprises by offering them allowance to claim back up to 20% of the cost of development of a new game. The government has also initiated the UK Games Talent Initiative, which provides mentoring & tutoring for final year students to completely prepare them and make valuable involvement in the sector. The top major players in the market are aiming to create technological advancements in mobile introduces and are investing in R&D activities. The introduction of cloud computing in mobile games has helped in the development of cloud gaming, which will further bolster the growth of the mobile gaming market. The launch of facial recognition technology, virtual reality, 3D scanning, and other such technologies in mobile games are further opening doors for the growth of the market. However, the growing security issues among the government of several economies and the increasing incidences of a data breach will hinder the growth of the market. For instance, the government of India banned PUBG in 2020, owing to the rising security concerns across the country.



Mobile Game Market Segmentation:



Segmentation by Application:



- Entertainment

- Education

- Electronic Sports



Segmentation by Age Group:



- Children

- Teenagers

- Adults



Segmentation by Game Type:



- Puzzle

o 3-match games

o Others

- Action/Adventure

- Arcade

- Simulation

- Strategy

- Sports

- Others



Segmentation by Platform:



- Android

- iOS

- Others



Segmentation by Type:



- Online

- Offline



Segmentation by Region:



- North America



o United States of America

o Canada



- Asia Pacific



o China

o Japan

o India

o Rest of APAC



- Europe



o United Kingdom

o Germany

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe



- RoW



o Brazil

o South Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Rest of the world (remaining countries of the LAMEA region)



