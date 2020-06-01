Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/01/2020 -- HTF MI added a new research study in its database with title 'Global Mobile Games Market Size study, by Type (Action and Adventure, Arcade, Role playing, Sports, Others), by Application (Smartphone, Tablet, Smartwatch, PDA, Others) and Regional Forecasts 2019-2026' that includes detailed analysis, Competitive landscape, forecast and strategies. The study covers geographic analysis that includes regions like Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World and important players/vendors such as Supercell Oy, GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc., Activision Blizzard etc. The report will help user gain market insights, future trends and growth prospects for forecast period of 2019-2026.



Global Mobile Games Market is valued approximately at USD 62.2 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 11.5% over the forecast period 2019-2026. A mobile game is a game played on a smartphone/tablet, feature phone, personal digital assistant (PDA), portable media player, smartwatch or graphic calculator. Recently, mobile games are typically downloaded from mobile operator's portal as well as from an app store. But in some cases, mobile games are preloaded in the handheld devices by the original equipment manufacturer (OEM) or by the mobile operator when bought, through infrared connection, Bluetooth, or memory card. Growing proliferation of smartphones and tablets, shift consumer preference from computer games to smartphone games, along with increasing availability of a diverse range of gaming genres are the few factor responsible for high CAGR of the market over the forecast period. For instance, as per Pew Research it was estimated that more than 5 billion people has mobile devices in 2016 globally.



Moreover, as per the study of Statista, user penetration in consumer electronics is around 23.7% in 2019 and is expected to reach 33.5% by 2023. This in turn is projected to augment the demand for Mobile Games across the world. However, Low monetization rate of players is the major factor challenging the growth of global mobile games market during the forecast period.



Major market player included in this report are:

Supercell Oy, GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc., Activision Blizzard, Inc., Rovio Entertainment Corporation, Electronic Arts Inc., Kabam, Inc., Zynga Inc., Gameloft, Glu Mobile Inc., The Walt Disney Company



The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Action and Adventure

Arcade

Role playing

Sports

Others



By Application:

Smartphone

Tablet

Smartwatch

PDA

Others



By Region:

North America, U.S., Canada, Europe, UK, Germany, Asia Pacific, China, India, Japan, Latin America, Brazil, Mexico, Rest of the World



Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:



Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026



Target Audience of the Global Mobile Games Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors



Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Mobile Games Market, by Type, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Mobile Games Market, by Application, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Mobile Games Market, by Region, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Mobile Games Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Mobile Games Market Dynamics

3.1. Mobile Games Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)

Chapter 4. Global Mobile Games Market Analysis

Chapter 5. Global Mobile Games Market, by Type

Chapter 6. Global Mobile Games Market, by Application

Chapter 7. Global Mobile Games Market, Regional Analysis

....Continued



