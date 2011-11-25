Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/25/2011 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Mobile Gaming Asia: Market and Forecast Analysis market report to its offering



Mobile gaming is enjoying solid growth in terms of revenue and market share. It is estimated to hit $54 Billion global market value by 2015. The Asian region leads the mobile gaming market with approximately 40% market stake. The greater Asia Pacific region as well as emerging markets such as the Middle East are also high growth areas.



This report represents a comprehensive analysis of mobile gaming opportunities in Asia. It provides insights into the mobile gaming business and analysis of current limitations, challenges, and opportunities. The report evaluates current and future mobile gaming technologies, new media and its dynamics with mobile gaming business. The report includes mobile game development companies, key mobile gaming business drivers, global and Asian gaming business prospects, prospects by country and telecom operator. The report also includes analysis of the gaming business value chain and developing trends.



Mobile Gaming Technology in the report:

Windows Phone, Windows Phone 7.5 / 'Mango' , webOS, Apple iOS, Android, Symbian, BlackBerry OS, Bada, Brew, DoJa, Java ME , WIPI, Maemo, MeeGo, SHR, Linux, LiMo 4, Boot 2 Gecko (B2G), Aliyun OS, Tizen, Meltemi



Mobile Gaming Genres in the report:

Action, Action-adventure, Adventure, Role-playing, Simulation, Sport, Strategy



Countries in the report:

China, Japan, Korea, Russia, Australia, India, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, Singapore, Vietnam, Hong Kong, Mongolia, New Zealand, Taiwan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Turkey, Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria, UAE , Egypt, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan



Companies in the Report:



Game Developers and Platforms

GREE, DeNA, Tencent, Mig33, PapayaMobile, Electronic Arts, Gameloft, Rovio, Mobilenter, Tomb Raider, zynga, Poker, Smart Cell, Palm, Scoreloop, Qualcomm, Oracle, HTC, LiMo Foundation, Mozilla Corporation, Alibaba, SCVNGR, IGT, inTouch Games, Alchemybet Ltd, Neo Games, Play'n GO, Play tech, Probability, Slotland, Spin 3, ThePhoneCasino, Iceland's CCP Games, SUN, Rhomobile, PopCap Games, Valve, Glu, Ngmoco, Magmic, Disney Mobile, Punch, Sina Weibo, Grasshopper, UltiZen Games, TheMobileGamer, GameBrains, Phoenix Game Studios, Unreal Mind, Tantalus Asia, 5th Cell Media, Multimedia Development Corporation, Cyberplanet, Chiang Mai Digital Works, Esoft Interactive, Anino Entertainment, The Animation Council of Philippines, Mikoishi, NextGen, Envisage Reality, Inerworx, Media Development Authority, Zipline', Unity, Epic Games, Sibblingz, Pocket Gems, LYTO, GOGAME



Network Operators

China Mobile, China Unicom, Airtel (Bharti), Reliance Communications. Telkomsel, NTT DoCoMo, Viettel. Smart Communications, VimpelCom, SingTel, Axiata Group Berhad, Saudi Telecom Company (STC), Etisalat, Maxis, Turkcell, Qtel, Telstra, Grameenphone, Indosat, Mobicom, Vodafone, Mobilink, AIS Thailand, Mobile Communications Company of Iran (MCI), Cellcom, sprint, Verizon, AT&T, U.S. Cellular, Vodaphone, Orange, T Mobile, Altel,SoftBank, KDDI, Telia Sonera, Telenor, Orascom, Virgin Mobile, TeliaSonera, MTS, China Telecom, SoftBank, KDDI, Emobile, SK Telecom, Korea Telecom, LG U Plus, Telekominvest, Alpha Group, Delta Telecom, Mobile TeleSystems, Optus Mobile, TPG, Savvytel, Crazy John's, Boost Mobile, Amaysim, Vivid Wireless, Unwired, Think Mobile, DODO, Woffle, Startel, DEUO, Tru, Everyday Mobile, Lebara Mobile, Woolworths Mobile, PennyTel, Red Bull MOBILE, Vodafone Essar, Idea Cellular, BSNL, Tata Teleservices, Aircel, Uninor, MTS India, Videocon, MTNL, Indosat, XL Axiata, Telcom, Bakrie Telecom, AIS, DTAC, True Move, Globe, Suncellular, DIGI, SingTel Mobile, StarHub Mobile, M1, Qmax, MobiFone, Viettel Mobile, Vinaphone, 3, CSL, PCCPW Mobile, SmarTone-Vodalipur, SmarTone-Vodafone, China Mobile Hong Kong, Mobicom, Unitel, Skytel, G-Mobile, Chunghwa Telecom, Taiwan Mobile, Areeba, Syriatel, K-Cell, PMCL, O2 UK, Movistar Spain



Handset Manufacturers:

Nokia, Apple, Motorola, Microsoft, RIM, Fujitsu-Toshiba, Kyocera, NEC, Casio, Panasonic, Sharp, HTC, LG Electronics, Huawei, Samsung, ZTE, Motorola, Sony Ericsson , Pantech Curitel, Nokia Siemens Networks (NSN), Philips, Sagem



Other Companies/Organizations:

Acer, Fujitsu, Hewlett-Packard, Foxconn , Google, yahoo, Adobe, metroPCS, Cricket Wireless, INQ Mobile, skype, Linux Foundation, NEC, PANASONIC, Intel, Foursquare, Facebook, Yelp, Beiduo, Dianping, European Telecommunications Standards Institute (ETSI), GSM association, ITU, Maestro, Solo, MasterCard, Visa Electron, Neteller, Entropay, Ukash, Cisco, Salesforce.com, Gowalla, Sony, Nintendo, BMW, Telefonica, Amazon, MegaFon, Alcatel, BenQ, Fly, Mobile Communications Company of Iran (MCI), Princeton University



Audience:



· Game Portal Companies

· Mobile Network Operators

· Game Exporter / Importers

· Mobile Application Developers

· Location-based Service Providers

· Social Media Service Provider

· Mobile Handset Manufacturers

· Mobile / Online Gambling Companies

· Game Distributors and Aggregators

· Brand/Product/Service Advertiser

· M-commerce Application Developers



