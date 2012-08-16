"Mobile Gaming Asia: Market and Forecast Analysis, 2nd Edition" Published

Fast Market Research recommends "Mobile Gaming Asia: Market and Forecast Analysis, 2nd Edition" from MindCommerce, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/16/2012 -- Mobile gaming is a key value-added service (VAS) application in the Asian market where growth is expect at 19.8% CAGR to 2017 reaching at total of USD $17.4 billion.
Mobile Gaming Asia: Market and Forecast Analysis, Second Edition is must have research for anyone focused on mobile gaming and/or VAS applications in Asia. This report represents a comprehensive analysis of mobile gaming opportunities in Asia. It provides insights into the mobile gaming business and analysis of current limitations, challenges, and opportunities. The report evaluates current and future mobile gaming technologies, new media and its dynamics with mobile gaming business. The report includes mobile game development companies, key mobile gaming business drivers, global and Asian gaming business prospects, prospects by country and mobile network operator.
The report provides 2012 - 2017 market value projections for Asia-Pacific (APAC), Southeast Asia (SEA), Central Asia (CEA), South Asia (SEA), and the Middle East (ME) regions. This includes projections for each region for Standalone vs. MMG vs. Social vs. Location Gamer and Micro Transaction Player gaming.
Additional country-specific market analysis includes:
- Analysis of mobile gaming success factors in Japan and South Korea
- Mobile game piracy and virtual currency scamming analysis for China and Russia
The research also addresses various demand drivers/factors including: Asian mobile gaming demographic analysis, Asian mobile gamers game-play behavior, game-play preference and projection analysis. Additionally, the report provides a comparative analysis of Asian mobile gaming demography/preferences including: Male vs. Female, Casual vs. Core, "Freemium" vs. Premium, Social vs. Traditional, Tablet vs. Mobile, Smartphone vs. Web Enabled vs. Standard Phone, Regular vs. Irregular, Time and Money Spending dynamics.
Our 2012 Edition of Mobile Gaming Asia: Market and Forecast Analysis further expands upon the first edition to add the following:
- Key opinions from C-level executives
- Analysis of 61 Asian network operators
- Mobile gaming prospect analysis for 27 countries
- Analysis of 27 Asia based mobile game developer/publishers
- Cases studies focusing of 11 Asian mobile gaming market launches
- Current market data and projection analysis with accompanying charts
Key Findings:
- MMG games will be the highest share by 34% of total Mobile Games in Asia by 2017
- 60% mobile games in Asia will be hyper localized and 80% mobile games will be free to download
- Across the mobile gaming ecosystem, spending on virtual economy/in-game transactions increase from current 20% to 52% level by 2017
- The Asian mobile gaming market is expected to grow by 19.8% CAGR through 2017 reaching USD $17.4 billion representing 50% of total global value
