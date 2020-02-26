Mobile Gaming Market to See Huge Growth by 2025: Gameloft, Sony, Ubisoft

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/26/2020 -- A Qualitative Research Study accomplished by HTF MI Title on Global Mobile Gaming Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2019-2025). The assessment provides a 360° view and insights, outlining the key outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions for improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies more precisely to make better-informed decisions. Some of the key players in the Global Mobile Gaming market are Gameloft, Electronic Arts Inc, Tencent, Activision Blizzard Inc., Rovio, Supercell Oy, DeNa, Disney Interactive, Nintendo, Blizzard, Ubisoft, Kobojo, Glu Mobile, Wooga GmbH, GREE International, GigaMedia, Sony Computer Entertainment, Tilted, Storm8 & Blockdot



The Major Players Covered in this Report:

By type, the market is split as:

By Gaming Genre, By Platform

By the end-users/application, sub-segments are:

Entertainment & Competition



Regional Analysis for Mobile Gaming Market:

United States, EU, Japan, China, India & Southeast Asia



For Consumer-Centric Market, Survey Analysis can be included as part of customization which considers demographic factors such as Age, Gender, Occupation, Income Level or Education while gathering data. (if applicable)



Consumer Traits (If Applicable)

Buying patterns (e.g. comfort & convenience, economical, pride)

Buying behavior (e.g. seasonal, usage rate)

Lifestyle (e.g. health-conscious, family orientated, community active)

Expectations (e.g. service, quality, risk, influence)



The Global Mobile Gaming Market study covers current status, % share, future patterns, development rate, SWOT examination, sales channels, to anticipate growth scenarios for years 2020-2025. It aims to recommend analysis of the market with regards to growth trends, prospects, and players' contribution to the market development. The report size market by 5 major regions, known as, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (includes Asia & Oceania separately), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America.



The Mobile Gaming market factors described in this report are:

-Key Strategic Developments in the Global Mobile Gaming Market:

The research includes the key strategic activities such as R&D plans, M&A completed agreements, new launches, collaborations, partnerships & (JV) Joint ventures, and regional growth of the key competitors operating in the market at a global and regional scale.



Key Market Features in Global Mobile Gaming Market:

The report highlights Mobile Gaming market features, including revenue, weighted average regional price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross margins, consumption, import & export, supply & demand, cost bench-marking, market share, CAGR, and gross margin.



Analytical Market Highlights & Approach

The Global Mobile Gaming Market report provides the rigorously studied and evaluated data of the top industry players and their scope in the market by means of several analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter's five forces analysis, feasibility study, SWOT analysis, and ROI analysis have been practiced reviewing the growth of the key players operating in the market.



Table of Contents :

Global Mobile Gaming Market Study Coverage:

It includes major manufacturers, emerging players' growth stories, major business segments of Global Mobile Gaming market, years considered, and research objectives. Additionally, segmentation on the basis of the type of product, application, and technology.



Global Mobile Gaming Market Executive Summary

It gives a summary of overall studies, growth rate, available market, competitive landscape, market drivers, trends, and issues, and macroscopic indicators.

Global Mobile Gaming Market Production by Region

Global Mobile Gaming Market Profile of Manufacturers

Players are studied on the basis of SWOT, their products, production, value, financials, and other vital factors.



Key Points Covered in Mobile Gaming Market Report:

Mobile Gaming Overview, Definition and Classification

Market drivers and barriers

Mobile Gaming Market Competition by Manufacturers

Mobile Gaming Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2019-2025)

Mobile Gaming Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2019-2025)

Mobile Gaming Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type {By Gaming Genre, By Platform}

Mobile Gaming Market Analysis by Application {Entertainment & Competition}

Mobile Gaming Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

Mobile Gaming Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Industrial/Supply Chain Analysis, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Marketing Strategy by Key Manufacturers/Players, Connected Distributors/Traders

Standardization, regulatory and collaborative initiatives

Industry road map and value chain

Market Effect Factors Analysis ............



