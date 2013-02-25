Oakland, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/25/2013 -- Local auto glass specialists, Glass Masters are offering drivers a new incentive, in addition to cost effective and professional mobile auto glass repair and replacement services. Glass Masters offers Winston-Salem, North Carolina, motorists an easy solution to mobile glass replacement, auto glass repair and several other auto glass services. More recently, Glass Masters has announced a new customer reward promotion, to offer Winston-Salem area drivers. This customer reward is intended to offer drivers a little extra for opting to call on Glass Masters for their auto glass needs. Glass Masters is offering this incentive to new and returning mobile glass replacement customers, and it is available for drivers who are taking advantage of deep sales and discounts that Glass Masters already offers.



Glass Masters are currently offering a $25 gift card to drivers who utilize their mobile glass replacement, repair and installation services. The current reward is a Restaurant.com gift card, which can be redeemed on the Restaurant.com websites for a wide range of discounts and values through their affiliated restaurants. In addition to this gift card value, Glass Masters offers drivers major discounts on auto glass installation and repairs. Drivers can expect to say thirty, forty or even fifty percent on an auto glass installation from Glass Masters. In addition to this gift card reward and discount auto glass services, Glass Masters offers a simple and direct insurance billing to guarantee customers the lowest rate possible. Glass Masters is offering the new gift card reward for any auto glass service they perform, regardless of make, model or year of the vehicle.



For more information on the current reward giveaway from Glass Masters, Winston-Salem, click here.



Glass Masters, Wilmington

Telephone: 910-665-9920

Toll Free: 1-800-300-8884

Fax: 510-444-7355

Email: writeus@autoglass4you.com