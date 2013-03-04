Mobile Hairdresser in London Helps People with Mobility Problems

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/04/2013 -- Sometimes people become ill, injured or just aged and have mobility problems. Simple tasks like going to the salon down the road might become an overwhelming problem. This doesn't mean to give up to looking good which contributes to the the overall well being of people. Scissor Paper Rock is a pioneering mobile hairdressing business that launched a service that helps anyone who cannot go the the salon. Typical clients are people who had an accident are now housebound, while they wait to recover they can use the mobile salon instead of the regular one. The mobile hairstylist company provide all services that people find at their regular hair stylist shop. Typically haircuts and blow dry, highlights, and colouring are on the hairdresser price-list and often at a very competitive rates. In fact they offer convenient quality hairdressing service since they do not have to pay rent overheads the prices are typically 20/30% lower than the high street hairdresser. Another advantage of the mobile hairdresser in London is that the clients can book the haircuts directly via the company website or on the phone. The hairdresser will come to the client dwelling right on time and there is no waiting time for the client, unlikely the ordinary salon. Who lives in London knows how hectic life can be in the capital. Salon clients are often annoyed by the fact that they book their appointment and then they are made to wait. This does not happen with Paper Scissor Rock mobile hairdresser in London. Once booked the professional hairstylist comes at the agreed time without any waiting time for the client.



Busy mums, people with mobility troubles and anyone who wants to look good can now rejoice as they do not need to worry about finding a way to keep up with their looks. The mobile hairdresser in London can be also used by ordinary people who are working from home and are just too busy to waste their time in a queue.



Scissor Paper Rock hairdresser

London UK

0044 (0)20 7 193 28 14

info@london-mobile-hairdresser.co.uk

http://www.london-mobile-hairdresser.co.uk/