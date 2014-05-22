Mobile Handset Market to 2015: Central and Eastern Europe - Mobile Handset Sales by Vendor

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/22/2014 -- Central and Eastern Europe Mobile Handset Market to 2015: Mobile Handset Sales by Vendor" report provides a top-level overview and detailed insights into the operating environment for mobile operators. It is an essential tool for companies active across the telecom value chain in Central and Eastern Europe and for new companies that may be considering entering the market.



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Key Findings:-



Demographics - Statistical data on Central and Eastern Europe population, households, businesses, nominal GDP, nominal GDP per Capita, consumer price inflation, exchange rates (local currency and US dollar)

Mobile subscriptions and penetration rates

Mobile handset sales by quarter

Mobile handset sales by customer type - New subscriptions and replacement mobile handset

Mobile handset sales and market share by vendor

Mobile handset ASP

Mobile handset revenue

Synopsis:-



This report offers a concise breakdown of Central and Eastern Europe operating environment, with both historic data and forecasts to 2015. The report contains quantitative data which covers:



Demographics - data on Central and Eastern Europe population, households, businesses, nominal GDP, nominal GDP per Capita, consumer price inflation, exchange rates (local currency and US dollar)

Mobile subscriptions and penetration rates

Mobile handset sales by quarter

Mobile handset sales by customer type - New subscriptions and replacement mobile handset

Mobile handset sales and market share by vendor

Mobile handset ASP

Mobile handset revenue

Since 1986, Pyramid Research has compiled an extensive database on the telecommunications markets in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, North America and Latin America. The core components of this database mainly include:



Regulatory:-



Interviews with top officials at regulatory agencies.

Statistical data published by governments and regulatory agencies.

Copies of telecom laws and amendments.

Copies of tariff schedules, interconnection regulations and universal service requirements.

Browse More Reports related to Telecommunications: http://www.researchmoz.us/telecommunications-market-reports-95.html



Operators:



Interviews with key officials in strategic planning, marketing, network planning and financial planning.



Extensive surveys conducted with operators to determine key network statistics, investment, technology rollout plans, subscribers by service, tariff plans and service offerings.



Internal statistics and bulletins published by operators.



Vendors:

Interviews with key officials within vendors both at in-country offices and in-company headquarters.



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