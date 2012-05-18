Recently published research from GlobalData, "Mobile Health Devices and Applications - Global Market Briefing to 2018", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/18/2012 -- GlobalData's new report, "Mobile Health Devices and Applications - Global Market Briefing to 2018" provides key data, information and analysis on the global mobile health devices and applications market. It gives the market landscape, competitive landscape and market trends information for the mobile health devices and applications market, and provides comprehensive information on the key trends affecting the market, as well as key analytical content. The report also reviews the competitive landscape and technology offerings.
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
Scope
- The key geographies covered are the Global and the US.
- Annualized market revenue data for 2010 and 2011 and forecast forward to 2018, as well as key players in the market and applications in the market.
- Qualitative analysis of key market trends, market drivers, and restraints within the mobile health devices and applications market.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Develop business strategies by understanding the trends and developments that are driving the mobile health devices and applications market globally.
- Design and develop your product development, marketing and sales strategies.
- Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies.
- Identify key players best positioned to take advantage of the emerging market opportunities.
- Exploit in-licensing and out-licensing opportunities by identifying products that are most likely to ensure a robust return.
- What's the next big thing in the mobile health devices and applications market landscape? Identify, understand and capitalize.
- Make more informed business decisions from the insightful and in-depth analysis of the global mobile health devices and applications market and the factors shaping it.
