Mobile Health Market - Global Industry Size, Market Share, Trends, Analysis, And Forecasts 2012 - 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/11/2012 -- The global mobile health market is expected to grow at the compounded annual growth rate of 24% over the next few years. Some of the key factors contributing toward this growth are the rising trend of remote patient monitoring and emergence of a number of innovative products like Smartphone; Smartphone enables patients and doctors to receive any healthcare related information or service on the move. However, poor FDA regulations are posing a major challenge for the growth of this market.



The invention of smart phone apps market created new and interactive ways to communicate with the market. Use of smart phone apps in health care market is expected to bring a new revolution in this field by creating opportunities for improving healthcare delivery and dissemination of medical information.



Increase in global healthcare expenses, declining staff and hospital bed numbers, aging population, and increasing incidences of chronic illnesses like heart diseases and diabetes are driving the healthcare provisions outside hospitals and into homes. Public and private healthcare providers are implementing mobile solutions in voice and data communication for improving services, access, and efficiency for ongoing care outside hospitals.



Market Segmentation



Segmentation Based on Application



- General Healthcare and Fitness

- Medical Information

- Remote Consultation and Monitoring

- Healthcare Management



This research report analyzes the market segments and major geographies. Regions covered under this research study are North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World.



This report provides a comprehensive analysis of current industry trends, market drivers, restraints, industry structure, and market projections for the coming years. It also provides an analysis of the technological developments in this market, Porter’s five force model analysis, and complete company profiles of the top industry players. It includes a review of the micro and macro factors significant from the point of view of the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



Key Players



Some of the key players dominating this market are:



Apple Inc., Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., Epocrates Inc., GE Healthcare, Voxiva Inc., AT&T, Bayer, Bayer Healthcare, BMJ Group, Boehringer-Ingelheim, Bosch, Carespeak, CellTrak, Communigen, Ericsson, Healthagen, Health Interactions, Health Systems Solutions, IBM, IMS Health, Nokia, Nuvon, Razoron Mobile, Roche, Salveo, Sanoia, Sapient, Scottish Healthcare, Singtel, Sotera Wireless, Sprint, Sudler, and others.



Reasons for Buying this Report



- This research report on the mobile health industry provides an analysis of the major industry segments and factors driving and restraining market growth

- It provides a technological growth map over a time and explains its impact on the market

- It helps in making a pin-point analysis of the competitive environment thus enabling to stay ahead in competition

- It provides distinctive graphics and exemplified SWOT analysis of the major industry segments

- It helps in making informed business decisions on the basis of complete insights of the market and in-depth analysis of current market trends



