Mobile Health (MHealth) - Enhancing Healthcare and Improving Clinical Outcomes:MarketResearchReports.biz

GBI Research, the leading business intelligence provider, has released its latest research report: Mobile Health (mHealth) Enhancing Healthcare and Improving Clinical Outcomes. The report examines how mHealth, which is the facilitation of health-related information through mobile-enabled technologies, has been applied by the pharmaceutical industry in drug development and by healthcare providers in the developed and emerging economies to improve healthcare services and treatment outcomes.



It looks in detail at the ways in which the pharmaceutical industry has utilized mobile technologies in patient recruitment, compliance and retention of clinical trials, its role in marketing and consumer education and the important developments in drug authentication and post-market surveillance.



The report investigates how the healthcare system has migrated from a paper-based system to an electronic one and the innovative ways in which this can be used enhance the flow of medical information. It assesses the growing use of mobile health apps as reference and diagnostic tools to support decision-making and highlights how mHealth can improve communication between patients and healthcare providers; empowering patients to take a more active role in their health and improving the continuum of healthcare from the clinic to the home.



Lastly, the report examines how mHealth programs in the emerging economies and the developed world can help to bridge the gap within fragmented under-resourced healthcare systems. It highlights how technologies devised for the developed countries are not always suitable for the developing countries and the need for local communities to devise mHealth solutions to address local issues such as infectious diseases (dengue fever, AIDS/HIV and tuberculosis) and high infant and maternal mortality rates.



The report is built using information from primary and secondary research including interviews with experts in the field.



GBI Researchs analysis concludes that mHealth has huge potential to bridge the gap within existing healthcare systems but highlights the significant differences in the rate of adoption of mHealth in the developed world compared to the developing countries due to their existing infrastructures and differing doctor-centric and patient centric approaches to healthcare.



The mHealth alliance has identified five critical areas that need to be addressed if mHealth is to become main stream in global health: evidence building, standards and interoperability, sustainable financing, capacity building and policy. This will only be achieved if all stakeholders (patients, healthcare professionals and providers, pharmaceutical industry, mobile network operators and governments) work together to determine the ways in which mHealth can add value and provide significant advantages over traditional routes of healthcare communication.



- Detailed analysis of how the pharmaceutical industry is applying mHealth in clinical trials, marketing and supply chain management

- Assessment of the e-patient engagement strategies that healthcare providers (medical professional, clinicians pharmacists and health insurers) are adopting to improve communication with patients

- Exploration of the role of mobile health tools in supporting physicians decision-making and prescribable apps to support patient healthcare requirements

- Explorations of the key challenges facing the adoption of mHealth in the developed world and emerging economies

- Case studies of mHealth programs and solutions in trial recruitment, supply chain management, decision support tools, education and awareness programs and many more



- Identify key stakeholders and the role they play in the development of mHealth solutions

- Understand what mHealth services are available and how and where they are being utilized

- Learn the barriers to implementation and how these may be overcome

- Understand current thinking on innovative areas of mHealth and its application by the pharmaceutical industry

- Identify potential opportunities for mHealth solutions by healthcare providers

- Explore the current mHealth programs and assess the ways these may be translated in other areas of the world



