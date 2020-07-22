Mobile Health (MHealth) Market 2020 Overview, Trend and Forecast to 2025

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/22/2020 -- Mobile Health (mHealth) Technologies Industry



Description



The global mHealth market should reach $46.2 billion by 2021 from $13.2 billion in 2016 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28.6%, from 2016 to 2021.



Mobile health (mHealth) is the use of mobile and wireless technologies to support healthcare systems and achieve healthcare objectives. Digital health solutions have the potential to improve the quality of healthcare, to democratize medical knowledge and provide healthcare to billions or people who have limited or no access to services. The provision of healthcare remains high on the economic and political agenda and continues to demand a huge share of gross domestic product (GDP) in industrialized

countries, where an aging population and increase in the prevalence of chronic noncommunicable diseases (NCDs) remains a challenge.



mHealth can provide better and more consistence solutions within the global healthcare environment and will change the way services are provided in the future. Smart devices and wearable are empowering individuals to more effectively manage their care, raising awareness, providing continuous monitoring and disseminating of information to the patient and healthcare professionals; driving a more proactive, patient-centric healthcare system.



The mHealth proposition has gained acceptance and is beginning to be adopted by the wider community. However, several hurdles need to be overcome in order to generate a cohesive digital health ecosystem: interoperability standards remains to be addressed, regulation and policies need to be clarified, particularly with respect to device regulation and data protection, and finally cross sector partnerships and collaboration between software developers, mobile operators, governmental and nongovernmental organizations and leading healthcare players will be essential to drive the use of data in the real-world setting.



Report Scope:



This new report on mobile health will provide a brief description of the current status of the industry and recent developments. It presents the changing environment, in terms of new challenges and opportunities for app development, remote monitoring and networking medical data. The report analyzes the market trends, leading service providers, therapeutic markets and the most popular mHealth applications, in terms of downloads and revenues.



The report will also explore the primary beneficiaries of mHealth and identify the areas/services with revenue growth opportunities in the mHealth industry, across the globe. Finally, it will provide future insights into innovative devices and services in late-stage development that could change the way healthcare services are provided in near future.



Report Includes:



– A global overview of the mobile health technology market.

– Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2014 and 2015, estimates for 2016, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2021.

– A presentation of the changing mobile health technology environment in terms of new challenges and rising opportunities.

– Information regarding market trends, leading service providers, therapy markets, and the most popular mHealth applications.

– Insight into the second generation of mHealth devices, projected regulatory patterns, and innovative devices and services to be launched in the near future.

– Company profiles of major players in the industries covered.



Table of Contents



Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Analyst's Credentials

Related BCC Research Reports

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 mHealth Market and Technology Background

Introduction to mHealth

Potential Benefits of mHealth in Healthcare

Healthcare "On the Go"

U.S. Regulatory Stance on mHealth Applications

European Regulatory Stance on mHealth Applications

mHealth Initiatives

Conclusions

Remote Monitoring and Personal Monitoring

Expanding Healthcare Access

Patient Empowerment, Improving Health Education

Disease Surveillance and Monitoring

Health and Well-being Apps

mHealth Initiatives in the U.S.

mHealth Initiatives in Europe

mHealth Initiatives in Asia-Pacific

mHealth Initiatives in Africa and the Rest of World

Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Provider

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Therapeutic Area

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Region

Global mHealth Market

North American mHealth Market

European mHealth Market

Asia-Pacific mHealth Market

Conclusions

Drivers and Restraints

Global mHealth Market Share by Region

Global mHealth Market Share by Application and Service

Drivers and Restraints

Market Shares by Application and Service

U.S. Market

Drivers and Restraints

European mHealth Market Share by Application and Service

France

Germany

Spain

United Kingdom

Drivers and Restraints

Market Share by Application and Service

China

India

Chapter 7 Patent Review/ New Developments

Chapter 8 Company Profiles

APPLE INC.

AT&T

ATHENAHEALTH

AGAMATRIX

BHARTI AIRTEL

CHINA MOBILE LTD.

COMPANION MEDICAL INC.

EMPERRA GMBH E-HEALTH TECHNOLOGIES

ETISALAT

GLOOKO

KAISER PERMANENTE

ORANGE

PROPELLER HEALTH

QUALCOMM

SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO. LTD.

TELEFONICA

T-MOBILE

VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS

WELLDOC

VALIDIC INC.

VODAFONE GROUP PLC

WALGREENS

WEBMD HEALTH CORP.

Chapter 9 Appendix: Abbreviations, Glossary and References

Abbreviations

Glossary

References

Geographic Breakdown



