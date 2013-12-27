Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/27/2013 -- Mobile Health Trends and Figures 2013-2017



The report maps out the future development of the mHealth applications market. It highlights 10 key trends that will shape the mHealth market until 2017. The report also provides a detailed outlook on future market size and revenue models.



The report will help the readers to support their understanding on the key drivers of the market and their business planning. Traditional healthcare providers as well as Telcos and Newcomers will benefit from the insights of the report.



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The market for mobile health application will develop along the following trends:



Smartphone user penetration will be the main driver for the mHealth uptake

mHealth applications will be tailored specifically for smartphones or tablets

mHealth applications will be native rather than web-based applications

mHealth niche stores will become the home of the 2nd generation of mHealth apps

Missing regulations are the main market barrier during the commercialization phase

Buyers will continue to drive the market

Applications will enter traditional health distribution channels

mHealth market will grow mainly in countries with high Smartphone penetration and health expenditure

2nd generation mHealth applications will focus on chronic diseases

mHealth business models will broaden



The market forecast section of the report examins mHealth user, download, revenue and sensor shipment e.g.:



A forecast for mHealth market revenue until 2017.

A breakdown of future revenues by revenue type

A forecast of mHealth app downloads by business model (free and paid)

An analysis of the average downloads per mHealth user per year until 2017

An forcast of the mHealth and total app user base until 2017

An analysis of the user number by mHealth service type

A mHealth sensor shipment projection until 2017



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The market for mHealth applications is developing along three different phases. Currently mHealth players have managed to get exit the initial trial phase and have entered the commercialization phase of the market. This phase can be characterized by a massive increase of offered solutions, the creation of new business models and the concentration on private, health-interested people, patients and corporations as major target groups.



Missing regulations is seen as one of the major barriers for the mHealth market to enter the next market phase: the integrated phase. In this phase, mHealth applications will become an integrated part of doctors' treatment plans. In this phase health insurers will become the main payer, especially for the more advanced mHealth solutions (2nd generation mHealth applications).



The general sophistication of today's mHealth applications is low to medium, and many of the mHealth categorized applications provide a limited benefit for patients, doctors and health interested smartphone users. Nevertheless, advanced solutions do exist.



The mHealth market will develop in line with the smartphone application market, but there are 10 specific market drivers that will shape the market during the commercialization phase.



Five years from now, the mHealth market will be a mass market with a reach of billions of smartphone and tablet users. By that time, 50% of these users will have downloaded mHealth applications.



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By the end of 2017, the total mHealth market revenue will have grown by 61% (CAGR) to reach multi-billion USD level. The main sources of revenue will not come from application download revenue itself, but from mHealth services and hardware sales. Applications serve as platforms to sell other health services and hardware.



This growth projection is based on the assumption that private buyers will continue to be the primary spenders in the next five years, but that the integration of mHealth applications into traditional health care systems will become more and more common (integrated phase) during that time.



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