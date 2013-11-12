Mobile Identity Infrastructure, Applications, and Services Market 2014-2019: Industry Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Research Report

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/12/2013 -- Driven by the growing surge for mobile interactions, mobile commerce and online digital purchasing, carriers worldwide are investing in mobile identity infrastructure as an economically efficient solution fraud detection/prevention and identity theft issues.



The ability to leverage network assets, such as the Subscriber Database Management (SDM) system, and the potential for incremental revenue from third-parties such as credit bureaus, banks, and credit card companies, makes mobile identity a high priority service for carriers worldwide. Mind commerce thus expects that mobile identity infrastructure market will grow at a CAGR of nearly 17% over the next five years eventually accounting for nearly USD 12 Billion in revenues by the end of 2019.



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This report provides an in-depth assessment of the Mobile Identity application market, including business models, market drivers, challenges, value chain analysis, operator and vendor strategies, and a quantitative assessment of the industry from 2014 to 2019.



The report covers the following topics:



Technology Review: A review of the underlying technology supporting mobile identity and fraud management solutions

A Review of mobile identity applications Deployments: A review of major mobile commerce identity solution deployments by Carriers and vendors worldwide

Carrier Strategies: An analysis of how Carriers will position themselves to capitalize on mobile identity opportunity in the next generation networks and LTE.

Case Studies: Use Cases for Mobile ID: Banking/Finance examples

Market Analysis and Forecasts: A global and regional assessment of the market size and forecasts for the mobile identity market from 2014 to 2019

Mobile identity Industry Roadmap 2014 - 2019: An analysis of the roadmap for the industry from 2014 to 2019



Browse Other Report By Mind Commerce Publishing - http://www.researchmoz.us/publisher/mind-commerce-publishing-4.html



Key Findings:



Mind Commerce predicts a ten-fold increase in mobile data traffic between 2014 and 2019, leading to increased need for mobile identity

Mobile Banking and mobile commerce (payments, shopping, loan applications) are major applications for mobile identity solutions

The US region will lead the market from a regional perspective that will account for nearly USD 21%of the market by 2019



Questions Answered in Report:



Which vendors are leading the market?

How is the industry's value chain structured?

What are the major mobile identity applications?

What benefit does mobile identity bring to carriers?

How much will the mobile identity markets be worth in 2019?

What will be the regional outlook for revenue in the mobile identity market?

What benefits do mobile identity deployments bring to mobile commerce vendors?



Browse All Telecommunications Market Research Reports - http://www.researchmoz.us/telecommunications-market-reports-95.html



Target Audience:



Financial institutions

Mobile network operators

Mobile commerce providers

Law enforcement authorities

Managed telecom service providers

Device, OS, and application suppliers



Companies in Report:



Centrify

Facebook

Google

Groupon

Marketo

NXT-ID

TeleSign

Valimo

Vodafone



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