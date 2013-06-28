Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/28/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Mobile Internet Market in India 2012 market report to its offering

Mobile internet provides access to an abundance of circumstantially appropriate information available on the World Wide Web on numbers of mobility devices across multiple wireless networks. Smartphones, featurephones, Tablets or mobile broadband modems can take advantage of mobile data services for web surfing, emails, video and music streaming, file download and upload, and mobile applications amongst others. Due to growing mobile device usage and busy lifestyle of consumers, need of internet on-the-go has become essential.



The report begins with Introduction section covering overview of mobile internet which provides basic idea of the technology, evolution of mobile network and internet and a brief comparative study of various mobile internet delivery technologies.



The Mobile Internet Market Overview section emphasizes on global & domestic market state of mobile data services. Global overview features various qualitative and statistical information including mobile broadband subscription, region-wise split of the same, top countries in terms of mobile internet adoption and other related information. India overview segment is accompanied by information such as wireless data subscriber base, market valuation, quarterly subscriber base, service provider-wise subscriber base and other similar information.



It is followed by Drivers & Challenges section elaborating the major furtherance & impediments for mobile internet adoption in India. Both the drivers and challenges are equally stressed upon to provide clear idea regarding the probable obstacles and rewards in the line of business and help vendors take necessary measures.



Next the recent developments and prominent trends in the market are captured under Market Trends section.



In the Mobile Internet Players section, the key mobile internet service providers are profiled. It consists of information such as corporate & business highlights covering operational & recent information regarding each companys contact information, location, key product and service offerings and key contacts for each of the players. It also provides financial performance for a period of time including revenue and profit, key ratios, financial summary and key financial performance indicators. Key business segment and key geographic segment for each player are provided as well to provide further clear idea regarding the companies.



The report progresses further with Market Opportunities section where relevant areas for mobile internet are elaborated. Each of the opportunity areas are accompanied by statistical data for concise analysis. The section also includes a SWOT Analysis of the market.



The report continues with the section Strategic Recommendation which is derived after a comprehensive analysis of the market state & scope. It suggests key strategic moves which can help enhance and accelerate adoption of STB in India.



The report concludes with the Consumer Insights section where mobile internet usage and preference trends have been captured by the means of primary survey. The survey was conducted amongst a small group of people belonging to home users, gamers, technology and other professionals via social media websites and technology forums.



Companies Mentioned



Bharti Airtel Ltd.

Idea Cellular Ltd.

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd.

Reliance Communications Ltd.

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd.

Aircel Cellular Ltd.

Sistema Shyam TeleServices Ltd.

Tata Teleservices Ltd.

Videocon Telecommunications Ltd

Vodafone India Ltd.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/116515/mobile-internet-market-in-india-2012.html