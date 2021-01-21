New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/21/2021 -- The global Mobile Learning Market is expected to reach USD 95 billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Inclination towards the adoption of digital education and high penetration of smart devices, platforms required to make mobile learning content available to end-users, are the major factors pushing the growth of mobile learning market. Moreover, an increase in the implementation of e-learning in educational institutions across the world, and strategic alliances between device manufacturers and content providers for e-learning are other factors that would fuel the growth of the market.



Get a Sample Copy of this Report with TOC, Tables, Statistics, Charts & Company profiles @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1130



The leading companies operating across the global Mobile Learning market are listed below:



Netdimensions (Hong Kong), SAP AG (Germany), Upside Learning (India), Promethean (US), Skill Soft (US), AT&T (US), Cisco Systems Inc. (US), Dell (US), Citrix Systems Inc.(US), and IBM Corporation (US).



The prevailing doubt among many prospective users of mobile learning related to the effectiveness of the program on their path to acquire knowledge and skills may hinder the growth of the market.



Asia Pacific is expected to be a key revenue generating region in the forecast period. The region is projected to grow at highest rate with a CAGR 26.5% owing to the boom in the education sector and rising adoption of technological developments as well as rapid catching up with latest trends to enhance their education with skill enhancing contents.



Further key findings from the report suggest



On the basis of solution, the market segmentations are Mobile e-learning Content Authoring, E-Books, Audio-Visual Course Contents, Portable Learning Management system, Interactive Assessments, Content Development, and m-Enablement. Audio-visual course content is anticipated to witness the highest growth rate of CAGR 26.2% due to an upsurge in the adoption rate of mobile learning among students to better understand the concepts in their course as well as be able to access the mobile learning content at any time in a day.



On the basis of end-user, the market segmentations are Academics and Corporates. Academics will see the highest growth rate with a CAGR 26.3% during the forecast period due to efforts towards upgrading the traditional institutions to provide digital education and the rising tendency towards acquiring knowledge at any time and from any place.



On the basis of geography, the market segments are North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East, Africa, and South America. APAC region is projected to grow at highest rate with a CAGR 26.5% owing to the boom in the education sector and rising adoption of technological developments as well as rapid catching up with latest trends to enhance their education with skill enhancing contents.



Get Attractive Discount @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/1130



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global mobile learning market on the basis of solutions, application, end-user, and region:



Solutions Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026)



Mobile e-learning Content Authoring

E-Books

Audio-Visual Course Contents

Portable Learning Management system

Interactive Assessments

Content Development

m-Enablement



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026)



Simulation-Based Learning

Corporate Training

Online On-The-Job Training

In-Class Learning



End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026)



Academic

K-12

Higher Education

Corporate

Small-Sized Enterprises

Medium-Sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026)



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA



Browse Complete Report "Mobile Learning Market" @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/mobile-learning-market



Table of contents



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope & Premise



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018-2026



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



3.1. Macro Indicators



3.1.1. Global rise in Mobile Learning



3.1.2. Global mobile learning solutions based on application



3.1.3. Region-wise analysis of mobile learning users.



Chapter 4. Mobile Learning Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Mobile Learning Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.3. Regulatory Framework



4.4. Mobile Learning Market Impact Analysis



Continued…



Read More Reports:-



Medical Laser Systems Market Future Growth



Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market Revenue



About Reports and Data



Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help client's make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Products, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.