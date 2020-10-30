Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/30/2020 -- Global Mobile Learning Market Research Report published by market insight reports explores the current outlook in Global and key regions from the perspective of Major Players, Countries, Product types and end industries. This report analyzes top players in the Global market, and divides the Market into several parameters.



This Mobile Learning Market research report identifies the competitive landscape of industries to understand the competition at International level. This report study describes the projected growth of the Global market for approaching years from 2019 to 2025. This research report has been aggregated on the basis of static and dynamic aspects of the businesses.



The mobile learning market was valued at USD 18.23 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 58.50 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 21.45% over the forecast period 2020-2025. The rapid adoption of electronic devices in educational institutions, increasing investment in information technology, growing adoption of Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) culture are some of the major factors driving the growth of a mobile learning market.



Click Here to Get Sample PDF Copy of Latest Research on Mobile Learning Market 2019:



https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10192356097/mobile-learning-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025/inquiry?Mode=18



The prominent players in the Global Mobile Learning Market:



Upside Learning, NetDimensions Limited, SAP AG, Promethean World Ltd, Skillsoft and Others.



- May 2020 - Promethean, a global education technology company, released new functionality to its ActivPanel Elements Series, delivering innovations that accessible, easy-to-use, and secure. It added the features to lighten the workloads of both teachers and IT leaders by integrating with cloud storage accounts like Google Drive and Microsoft OneDrive that offer easy access and save content during lessons and at home.

- May 2020 - Skillsoft has partnered with Data Society to deliver its Data Science Bootcamp on its intelligent learning experience platform, Percipio. Instructors from Data Society, who conducted more than 3,000 hours of training in 2019 with customers including NASA, Discover, and U.S. Department of State, will lead the Bootcamp.



Key Market Trends: -



Corporate Segment Will Experience Significant Growth and Drive the Market



- Mobile learning is a rapidly growing area for training and development departments in organizations of all industries. Most corporate companies adopt technology-aided learning, which enables learners to create, store, and deliver innovative ideas at the workplace. According to the study, organizations that rely on mobile learning solutions saw a 16% boost in productivity and improvements in creativity and loyalty of their employees.

- A survey conducted by IBM India among CIOs, CMOs, CTOs, and other decision-makers across various verticals indicated that about 57% of enterprises are planning to invest in BYOD and mobile technology. In comparison, 67.4% expressed personal interest in owning this technology, which reflects the growth of mobile learning in the corporate segment.

- In order to reduce the training cost, most of the corporate organizations have reduced hiring of trainers and started adopting mobile learning solutions such as Massively Organized Open Courses (MOOCs) which are offered by private content providers such as Coursera, Udacity, Khan Academy, etc. at a lower expense.

- Additionally, many corporate organizations are trying to implement mobile learning solutions to offer training that can be taken on the go and within the users workflow. The flexibility of the training resides on the users hand and can learn at their own pace, convenience, and ultimately gain expertise in an effective manner.



Asia-Pacific is Expected to Experience Significant Growth



- Rapid internet growth in Asian countries due to the availability of bandwidth, cost-effective data plans, and increased awareness has led to the digital adoption of the various sector, including education, and is driving the market. For instance, according to the ICUBE report, digital adoption is being propelled by rural India registering a 35% growth and reached 200 million internet users in 2018 and is expected to reach 290 million by the end of 2019.

- Many countries are embarking on large-scale, government-supported initiatives to distribute tablet devices to students in the K-12 schooling sector in order to integrate mobile technologies with education. For instance, the Indian government launched a major tablet initiative in India in 2012, Aakash 2 tablets, which were offered at a much lower price to the university students. This initiative was to transform the Indian educational system by reaching out to rural communities.

- The outbreak of the COVID-19 has provided significant opportunities for mobile learning in the region as most of the educational institutes and organizations are closed and being operated from homes. Owing to this, many of the mobile learning providers are offering their solutions for free. For instance, recently, in March 2020, Promethean, held by NetDragon Websoft, a Chinese video game company announced to offer its cloud-based lesson planning and delivery software, ClassFlow, for free and to schools and teachers. Such initiatives would further drive the adoption of the market studied.



Significant Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports:



– Detailed overview of Mobile Learning Market

– Changing market dynamics of the industry

– In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application etc.

– Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

– Recent industry trends and developments

– Competitive landscape of Mobile Learning Market

– Strategies of key players and product offerings

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth



Browse in-depth and report summary TOC on "Mobile Learning Market":



https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10192356097/mobile-learning-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025?Mode=18



Finally, the Mobile Learning market report offers a complete and detailed study of Global Mobile Learning market by using numerous analytical tools and models such as SWOT analysis, investment return analysis, and porter's five forces analysis which are useful for beginners to access the upcoming opportunities. After exploring the market insights through primary and secondary research methodologies, if anything is required except than this, market insight reports will provide customization as per specific demands.



Note: - All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.