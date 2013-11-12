Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/12/2013 -- Mobile Location-Based Marketing Solutions Analysis And Market Forecast 2013 - 2018



Location-Based Marketing (LBM) is a form of mobile marketing that delivers mobile display banner ads, paid search ads, and other forms of ads directly to user handsets often within proximity of point-of-sale (POS) location.



Mobile location based advertising is also increasing and will be almost 65% of total mobile advertising revenue by 2018. LBM is expected to grow 150% by 2020 and location based ad will generate double CTR comparing industry average of 0.4%.



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Market growth is fueled by multipurpose use of smart phones & tablet devices such as shopping, entertainment, social networking, mobile commerce etc. Stakeholders' openness toward adopting mobile LBM technology outweighs other growth factors.



This research analyzes the LBM market, ecosystem, market players, and revenue forecast 2013 - 2018.



Report Benefits:



- In depth analysis of mobile location search, coupon and proximity solution providers

- Understand how mobile marketing is a bridge to mobile commerce and the role of location in both

- Understand the latest LBM technology, market adoption trend, consumer spending and merged role of ecosystem players

- Identify emerging OSS and monitoring technologies driving continuous presence/location data from carriers that can be leveraged for mobile marketing

- Identify mobile OS share of LBS devices, global LBM revenue, regional revenue, search vs. display ads wise contribution and market share by ad formats



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Companies in Report:



- Apple

- AT&T

- Coupies

- Foursquare

- Google

- Groupon

- Mobile Commerce

- NeoMedia

- Proxama

- Proximus Mobility

- Qype

- Samsung

- Scanbuy

- Shopkick

- Verizon

- Vodafone

- Vouchercloud

- Yahoo

- Yelp

- YourbanDeals

- Yowza



Target Audience:



- Retail companies

- Mobile network operators

- Wireless device companies

- Bricks and motor merchants

- Mobile marketing companies

- Location technology companies

- Wireless infrastructure companies

- Mobile and social commerce companies

- Mobile content and application companies



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Mobile Identity Infrastructure, Applications, And Services 2014 - 2019

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Driven by the growing surge for mobile interactions, mobile commerce and online digital purchasing, carriers worldwide are investing in mobile identity infrastructure as an economically efficient solution fraud detection/prevention and identity theft issues.



The ability to leverage network assets, such as the Subscriber Database Management (SDM) system, and the potential for incremental revenue from third-parties such as credit bureaus, banks, and credit card companies, makes mobile identity a high priority service for carriers worldwide. Mind commerce thus expects that mobile identity infrastructure market will grow at a CAGR of nearly 17% over the next five years eventually accounting for nearly USD 12 Billion in revenues by the end of 2019.



This report provides an in-depth assessment of the Mobile Identity application market, including business models, market drivers, challenges, value chain analysis, operator and vendor strategies, and a quantitative assessment of the industry from 2014 to 2019.



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The report covers the following topics:



- Technology Review: A review of the underlying technology supporting mobile identity and fraud management solutions

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- Case Studies: Use Cases for Mobile ID: Banking/Finance examples

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- Mobile identity Industry Roadmap 2014 - 2019: An analysis of the roadmap for the industry from 2014 to 2019



Definitive Guide To 4G Technology And LTE Business Intelligence

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Fourth generation (4G) cellular technology represents a huge leap compared to previous generations. The Long Term Evolution (LTE) standard for 4G provides significant capacity gains as well as true end-to-end Internet Protocol (IP) connectivity including voice over IP (VoIP) via voice over LTE (VoLTE).



There are significant challenges, such as launching VoLTE, optimizing networks, and integrating operations. There are also significant opportunities, such as deploying value-added service (VAS) applications that rely upon LTE and offer mobile network operators an advantage against over-the-top (OTT) competition that uses 3G.



This is the most comprehensive research available focused on 4G technology and LTE business insights for deployment, operations, and maximizing investment value. The research includes critical analysis and forecasts for the following:



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