Fast Market Research recommends "Mobile Location-based Marketing Solutions Analysis and Market Forecast 2013-2018" from MindCommerce, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/12/2013 -- Location-Based Marketing (LBM) is a form of mobile marketing that delivers mobile display banner ads, paid search ads, and other forms of ads directly to user handsets often within proximity of point-of-sale (POS) location.
Mobile location based advertising is also increasing and will be almost 65% of total mobile advertising revenue by 2018. LBM is expected to grow 150% by 2020 and location based ad will generate double CTR comparing industry average of 0.4%.
Market growth is fueled by multipurpose use of smart phones & tablet devices such as shopping, entertainment, social networking, mobile commerce etc. Stakeholders' openness toward adopting mobile LBM technology outweighs other growth factors.
This research analyzes the LBM market, ecosystem, market players, and revenue forecast 2013 - 2018.
Report Benefits:
- In depth analysis of mobile location search, coupon and proximity solution providers
- Understand how mobile marketing is a bridge to mobile commerce and the role of location in both
- Understand the latest LBM technology, market adoption trend, consumer spending and merged role of ecosystem players
- Identify emerging OSS and monitoring technologies driving continuous presence/location data from carriers that can be leveraged for mobile marketing
- Identify mobile OS share of LBS devices, global LBM revenue, regional revenue, search vs. display ads wise contribution and market share by ad formats
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Companies in Report:
- Apple
- AT&T
- Coupies
- Foursquare
- Google
- Groupon
- Mobile Commerce
- NeoMedia
- Proxama
- Proximus Mobility
- Qype
- Samsung
- Scanbuy
- Shopkick
- Verizon
- Vodafone
- Vouchercloud
- Yahoo
- Yelp
- YourbanDeals
- Yowza
Target Audience:
- Retail companies
- Mobile network operators
- Wireless device companies
- Bricks and motor merchants
- Mobile marketing companies
- Location technology companies
- Wireless infrastructure companies
- Mobile and social commerce companies
- Mobile content and application companies
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