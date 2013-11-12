Mobile Location-Based Marketing Solutions Analysis and Market Forecast 2013 - 2018 : Researchmoz.us

ResearchMoz.us include new market research report" Mobile Location-based Marketing Solutions Analysis and Market Forecast 2013 - 2018" to its huge collection of research reports.
Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/12/2013 -- Location-Based Marketing (LBM) is a form of mobile marketing that delivers mobile display banner ads, paid search ads, and other forms of ads directly to user handsets often within proximity of point-of-sale (POS) location.
Full Report With TOC @ http://www.researchmoz.us/mobile-location-based-marketing-solutions-analysis-and-market-forecast-2013-2018-report.html
Mobile location based advertising is also increasing and will be almost 65% of total mobile advertising revenue by 2018. LBM is expected to grow 150% by 2020 and location based ad will generate double CTR comparing industry average of 0.4%.
Market growth is fueled by multipurpose use of smart phones & tablet devices such as shopping, entertainment, social networking, mobile commerce etc. Stakeholders' openness toward adopting mobile LBM technology outweighs other growth factors.
This research analyzes the LBM market, ecosystem, market players, and revenue forecast 2013 - 2018.
Report Benefits:
In depth analysis of mobile location search, coupon and proximity solution providers
Understand how mobile marketing is a bridge to mobile commerce and the role of location in both
Understand the latest LBM technology, market adoption trend, consumer spending and merged role of ecosystem players
Browse reports in ICT @ http://www.researchmoz.us/ict-market-reports-96.html
Identify emerging OSS and monitoring technologies driving continuous presence/location data from carriers that can be leveraged for mobile marketing
Identify mobile OS share of LBS devices, global LBM revenue, regional revenue, search vs. display ads wise contribution and market share by ad formats
Companies in Report:
Apple
AT&T
Coupies
Foursquare
Google
Groupon
Mobile Commerce
NeoMedia
Proxama
Proximus Mobility
Qype
Samsung
Scanbuy
Shopkick
Verizon
Vodafone
Vouchercloud
Yahoo
Yelp
YourbanDeals
Yowza
Click To Read List of reports from Mind Commerce Publishing
Target Audience:
Retail companies
Mobile network operators
Wireless device companies
Bricks and motor merchants
Mobile marketing companies
Location technology companies
Wireless infrastructure companies
Mobile and social commerce companies
Mobile content and application companies
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