Mobile Location-Based Services Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2027: Intellias, Groundtruth, Uber

The latest study released on the Global Mobile Location-Based Services Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. The Mobile Location-Based Services market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.



Key Players in This Report Include:

Intellias Ltd. (Germany), W2S Solutions (United States), Google Inc. (United States), Location-Based Technologies (United States), Groundtruth (United States), Foursquare (United States), Uber (United States), Groupon (United States), Facebook (United States), Baidu Inc. (China)



Definition:

Mobile location-based services deliver a promising opportunity for service providers and retailers to analyze the consumer behavior. These services offer customers high value and help them achieve their shopping goals. Many companies are heavily investing in technology development and aiming to become more competent in this industry. The major goal behind the goal of location-based mobile marketing is to grab the attention of the users and hopefully turn them into customers.



Market Trends:

- Rapid Development in Technology Such as Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning



Market Drivers:

- Increase in Penetration of Smartphones in Developed and Developing Economies

- Growing Demand for Real-Time Location Services

- Increase in Number of New Market Entrants



Market Opportunities:

- Growing Demand for Target Based Marketing across Various Industries



The Global Mobile Location-Based Services Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Application (Consumer, Enterprise, Public Safety), Services (Maps and Navigation {Maps, Routing, and Assisted Navigation}, Tracking Services {Friends & Family Finder, Traffic, and Vehicle Tracking}, Information Services {Local Search, City Guides, and User Generated Content}), Operating System (Android, IOS)



Global Mobile Location-Based Services market report highlights information regarding the current and future industry trends, growth patterns, as well as it offers business strategies to helps the stakeholders in making sound decisions that may help to ensure the profit trajectory over the forecast years.



Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

- The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

- North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

- South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

- Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

- Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



Objectives of the Report

- -To carefully analyze and forecast the size of the Mobile Location-Based Services market by value and volume.

- -To estimate the market shares of major segments of the Mobile Location-Based Services market.

- -To showcase the development of the Mobile Location-Based Services market in different parts of the world.

- -To analyze and study micro-markets in terms of their contributions to the Mobile Location-Based Services market, their prospects, and individual growth trends.

- -To offer precise and useful details about factors affecting the growth of the Mobile Location-Based Services market.

- -To provide a meticulous assessment of crucial business strategies used by leading companies operating in the Mobile Location-Based Services market, which include research and development, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, acquisitions, mergers, new developments, and product launches.



